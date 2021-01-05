Man Escapes With Dog When Christmas Tree Fire Quickly Spreads at La Palma Home

A smoke alarm awakened a man early Monday after his Christmas tree caught fire at a La Palma home

The homeowner escaped the smoke and flames with his dog as the fire spread from the tree to other parts of the house in the 7700 block of Laurelwood Lane, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The fire was reported at about 2 a.m.

The man grabbed his dog and ran outside, but the dog ran back inside and the man went after him, fire officials said. They both got out again through a window.

