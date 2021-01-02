Jan. 1, 2020 COVID Report: 207 Deaths, and 20,414 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. Forty deaths reported today are from the backlog associated with the Spectrum outage and holiday reporting delays. 20,414 new COVID-19 cases (790,582 cases to date)

207 new deaths due to COVID-19 (10,552 deaths to date)

7,613 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 21% are in the ICU

Nearly 4,737,000 individuals tested; 16% of people tested positive Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days F 1/1 Th 12/31 W 12/30 Tu 12/29 M 12/28 Su 12/27 Sa 12/26 Daily new cases 20,414 15,129 10,392 12,979 13,661 13,580 13,185 Daily deaths 207 290 274 227 73 44 5 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 21.5% 21.6% 21.2% 20.5% 19.6% 18.4% 18.2% Daily hospitalizations 7,613 7,546 7,415 7,181 6,914 6,815 6,770