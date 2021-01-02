Socialize

Jan. 1, 2020 COVID Report: 207 Deaths, and 20,414 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. Forty deaths reported today are from the backlog associated with the Spectrum outage and holiday reporting delays.

  • 20,414 new COVID-19 cases (790,582 cases to date)
  • 207 new deaths due to COVID-19 (10,552 deaths to date)
  • 7,613 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
    • 21% are in the ICU
  • Nearly 4,737,000 individuals tested; 16% of people tested positive

 

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths

Last 7 Days

 

F

1/1

Th

12/31

W

12/30

Tu

12/29

M

12/28

Su

12/27

Sa

12/26

Daily new cases

20,414

15,129

10,392

12,979

13,661

13,580

13,185

Daily deaths

207

290

274

227

73

44

5

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

21.5%

21.6%

21.2%

20.5%

19.6%

18.4%

18.2%

Daily hospitalizations

7,613

7,546

7,415

7,181

6,914

6,815

6,770

