Jan. 1, 2020 COVID Report: 207 Deaths, and 20,414 New Cases in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. Forty deaths reported today are from the backlog associated with the Spectrum outage and holiday reporting delays.
- 20,414 new COVID-19 cases (790,582 cases to date)
- 207 new deaths due to COVID-19 (10,552 deaths to date)
- 7,613 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- Nearly 4,737,000 individuals tested; 16% of people tested positive
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths
Last 7 Days
F
1/1
Th
12/31
W
12/30
Tu
12/29
M
12/28
Su
12/27
Sa
12/26
Daily new cases
20,414
15,129
10,392
12,979
13,661
13,580
13,185
Daily deaths
207
290
274
227
73
44
5
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
21.5%
21.6%
21.2%
20.5%
19.6%
18.4%
18.2%
Daily hospitalizations
7,613
7,546
7,415
7,181
6,914
6,815
6,770
