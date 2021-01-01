Norwalk Icon and Philanthropist Luigi Vernola Dies From COVID Complications

Luigi Vernola with his granddaughter after his swearing in as Mayor a few years ago.

Staff Report • January 1, 2020

HMG-CN has heard from multiple friends that former Norwalk Mayor Luigi Vernola has died. Others have told HMG-CN that Vernola’s brother and son-in-law also passed.

Vernola was well-known throughout Los Angeles and in particular his home town of Norwalk where he would drive around every Christmas in a float dressed as Santa handing out gifts to needy children.

Vernola would also hold a full turkey dinner and gift giveaway to over 3,000 folks every year for Thanksgiving.

He would also hold fully catered appreciation events for the Sheriff’s and Fire Department every year.

