Grace Community Church Donates PPE to City of Cerritos

At Cerritos City Hall with Grace Community and FMK officials is Cerritos Councilman Frank Aurelio Yokoyama (center).

Staff Report • January 1, 2020

Grace Community Service and FMK Labs recently donated 3,000 KN95 masks and 500 non alcohol hand sanitizers to the City of Cerritos. Councilman Yokoyama commented, “Thank you to my friends at Grace Community Service and FMK Labs for donating the critical PPE to the City of Cerritos, we all want to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

