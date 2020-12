Woman Dies in Crash on 91 Freeway in Bellflower

A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Bellflower.

The crash happened on the eastbound 91 Freeway at Bixby Avenue about 6:50 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The woman died at the scene, the CHP said. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments