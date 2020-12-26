50,000+ Gallon Sewage Spill Closes Beaches in Long Beach

DEC. 26, 2020

All swimming areas along the coastal beaches of Long Beach were closed Saturday due to a sewage spill, the City of Long Beach announced.

Approximately 50,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Los Cerritos Channel on Saturday after a pump station failed due to a loss of power, the city said in a press release.

The city learned of the spill after receiving a report from the Los Angeles County Department of Sanitation Saturday morning, officials said.

The Long Beach Health Department’s recreational water quality health inspection team will be monitoring water quality along the coast until results comply with state standards, the city said.

Long Beach has approximately 7 miles of public beaches. To protect the safety of the public, weekly water samples are collected and tested routinely to monitor bacterial levels, according to the city.

For the latest status on Long Beach recreational beach water quality, call the Water Hotline at 562-570-4199 or visit the city website.

