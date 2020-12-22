Dec. 22, 2020 COVID REPORT: 88 New Deaths and 12,954 New Cases L.A. County

L.A. County Surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 Deaths as Hospitalization Surge Continues

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has tragically surpassed 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. L.A. County has experience more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in just two weeks; on December 8 the County reported 8,000 deaths. This is an average of nearly 73 COVID-19 deaths per day over the past two weeks.

To date, Public Health identified 647,542 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 9,016 deaths. Today, Public Health has confirmed 88 new deaths and 12,954 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 5,866 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 20% of these people are in the ICU. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 today is again a new high. Today’s daily hospitalization count has increased more than 2,700 daily patients from two weeks ago, when the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was 3,113.

Testing results are available for more than 4,425,000 individuals with 14% of people testing positive.

