4,606 new coronavirus cases reported in Orange County in one day

Its a one-day record for infections.

All hospitals are preparing for the possibility of rationing care in the coming weeks as the number of patients exceeds their capacity. “Think New York in April . Think Italy in March, that’s how bad things could get,” one doctor told the LA Times.

Orange County reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases over the weekend, the virus now infecting, hospitalizing and killing Californians at levels never seen before.

The 4,606 new coronavirus infections announced Sunday shattered the county’s previous one-day high of 3,445. There have been 3,000-plus new daily cases logged countywide only five times throughout the entire pandemic — all since Dec. 13.

Over the last week, Orange County has seen roughly 693 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.

Over 124,000 residents have been infected during the pandemic, nearly 73,000 of those have recovered and 1,800 have died.

