ABCUSD Teachers Win SONIC Fundraiser for Classroom Requests

By Brian Hews • December 20, 2020

For the twelfth year in a row and during an especially urgent time of need, SONIC® Drive-In donated an all-time high of $1.3 million to fund public school teacher requests across the country as part of its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign.

In partnership with nonprofit teacher crowdfunding platform, DonorsChoose and with the help of SONIC fans, a teacher from Artesia, and ten from Cerritos won funds to create an engaging learning environment.

From Monday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 25, SONIC fans voted for teacher requests that moved them at Limeades for Learning, and the requests with the most votes nationwide received funding, totaling $1.3 million at the close of the campaign.

In Artesia, Jennifer Bridwell at Kennedy STEM Academy for the project “Math Manipulatives for Amazing, Motivated Students”

In Cerritos, A. Park at Carver Academy for the projects “Computer Storage Needed!”; “Staying Safe and Healthy!”; “Tracking Student Progress with AppleTV” ; and “Virtual Academy – Computer Needed!”

S. Tai And Ms. Hamagiwa at Leal Elementary School for the project “Tackling Distance Learning”

Anne Krueger at Wittmann Elementary School for the project “An Apple a Day Keeps Teachers at Bay!”

Bianca Strongneves at Wittmann Elementary School for the projects “TK Instruction Matters” and

“Celebrate Diversity With an Equitable Learning Environment.”

Carie Dominguez at Wittmann Elementary School for the project s”Osmo Coding and Classroom Cleaning”: “Teachers Help Teachers!” and “Document Camera + Storage Solutions!”

Jill Yasutake at Wittmann Elementary School for the project “Document Camera and Monitor!”

Kaitlyn Mcgranahan at Wittmann Elementary School for the projects “Learn Outside of the Screen!” and “iPad Resource!”

Katelyn Witcher at Wittmann Elementary School for the project “Please Remain Standing!”and “Witcher Wish List”

Leigh Tomooka at Wittmann Elementary School for the projects “Virtual Leaning Technology”; and “Diverse Library.”

Sally Choi at Wittmann Elementary School for the projects “Kinder Kids Desperately Need Headphones.”and “Document Camera for Kinders and Adjustable Desk for Teacher”

“Celebrating public school teachers through our Fall Voting Campaign feels special every year, but especially this year, as our incredible public school teachers are going the extra mile to keep their students inspired, regardless of where their classroom may be,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC.

“From cleaning supplies to humidifiers and technology needs, we were able to fulfill thousands of teachers’ wish lists for necessary teaching materials to keep their students safe and learning.”

