Kaiser-Downey Doctors and Frontliners Receive COVID Vaccine

STAFF REPORT • DECEMBER 17, 2020

Yesterday was a historic day for Kaiser-Permanente Downey with the arrival of COVID vaccine shots. The vaccine “provided a welcome sense of hope & inspiration” as the first group of physicians & staff received the shot.

Jennifer Ellice, MD receiving the shot.

Theresa Nguyen, RN receiving the shot.

