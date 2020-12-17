Walmart Temporarily Closes Pico Rivera Store for Deep Cleaning

We wanted to make you aware of Walmart’s decision to temporarily close its Pico Rivera Supercenter location at 8500 Washington Blvd today at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through tomorrow December 17, providing our associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Friday, December 18, at 7a.m.

Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time. For more context as to what the company has been doing since the pandemic hit several months ago, I’m providing a link to our COVID-19 response site here. There, you can find details on several initiatives enacted to help keep our associates and customers safe.

The information above can be used for background purposes related to any piece you may write. Our official statement on the matter is:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments