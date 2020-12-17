Thousands of Toys to be Distributed at Freedom Christian Center’s Annual Christmas Toy Drive

Christmas dinners will be handed out to the first 350 families at the drive-thru event.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. ~ Freedom Christian Center will distribute thousands of toys and hand out 350 Christmas dinners at its annual Santa’s Rockin Christmas Toy Drive.

The drive-thru event will feature a Wonderland Experience, a photo booth opportunity with Santa Claus, and culminate with a free toy for each child.

Heart For The City, Freedom Christian Center’s food distribution outreach, will provide Christmas dinners to the first 350 families. The dinners include a whole chicken, potatoes and vegetables.

“Our declaration is that no child will be left without a gift this Holiday season,” said Pastor Jason Lozano, lead pastor of Freedom Christian Center. “It is a blessing, an honor, and a responsibility for Freedom Christian Center to have the opportunity to spread Christmas cheer to our community through our 7th annual Christmas toy drive.”

The toy drive will run from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19 at Freedom Christian Center’s Santa Fe Springs campus located at 13808 Imperial Hwy, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670.

For more information, or if interested in donating to this year’s event, visit go2freedom.org or check out @go2fcc on Instagram for the latest news.

