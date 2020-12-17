SOURCES: Rio Hondo Superintendent Placed on Leave in July Will Get $642,000 Settlement

Arturo Reyes

BY BRIAN HEWS • December 17, 2020

Hews Media Group-Cerritos News has exclusively learned that embattled Rio Hondo College Superintendent Arturo Reyes was given a $642,000 settlement in closed session by the Board of Trustees this week.

According to sources, Reyes will sign the settlement today and the college will issue a press release tomorrow.

In July of this year, Hews Media Group-Cerritos was first to report how Reyes violated the Education Code, unilaterally lowering the annual workdays in his employment contract to 217 and giving himself the ability to take extra compensation for any days over 217, amounting to over $50,000.

And according to one Rio Hondo Board Member who wanted to remain anonymous until they could take action, Reyes did it without the Rio Hondo College Board’s approval.

One week after the HMG-CN story published, Reyes was placed on leave.

