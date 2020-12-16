Man Shot and Killed in South Gate

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to assist South Gate Police Department with a death investigation. The incident was reported Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at approximately 6:40 a.m., on the 2700 block of Nebraska Avenue in South Gate.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

