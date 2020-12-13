DEC 13, 2020 COVID Report: 29 New Deaths and 12,731 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. 12,731 new COVID-19 cases ( 525,486 cases to date)

29 new deaths due to COVID-19 (8,298 deaths to date)

4,009 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 21% are in the ICU

More than 4,129,000 individuals tested; 12% of all people tested positive Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 12/13 Sa 12/12 F 12/11 Th 12/10 W 12/9 Tu 12/8 M 12/7 Daily new cases 12,731 11,476 13,815 12,819 9,243 8,547 8,086 Daily deaths 29 70 50 74 75 64 27 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 13.9% 14.1% 14.2% 13.7% 13.3% 12.9% 12.3% Daily hospitalizations 4,009 3,850 3,624 3,433 3,299 3,113 2,988