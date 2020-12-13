Socialize

DEC 13, 2020 COVID Report: 29 New Deaths and 12,731 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

  • 12,731 new COVID-19 cases (525,486 cases to date)
  • 29 new deaths due to COVID-19 (8,298 deaths to date)
  • 4,009 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
    • 21% are in the ICU
  • More than 4,129,000 individuals tested; 12% of all people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths

Last 7 Days

 

Su

12/13

Sa

12/12

F

12/11

Th

12/10

W

12/9

Tu

12/8

M

12/7

Daily new cases

12,731

11,476

13,815

12,819

9,243

8,547

8,086

Daily deaths

29

70

50

74

75

64

27

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

13.9%

14.1%

14.2%

13.7%

13.3%

12.9%

12.3%

Daily hospitalizations

4,009

3,850

3,624

3,433

3,299

3,113

2,988

