DEC 13, 2020 COVID Report: 29 New Deaths and 12,731 New Cases in Los Angeles County
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.
- 12,731 new COVID-19 cases (525,486 cases to date)
- 29 new deaths due to COVID-19 (8,298 deaths to date)
- 4,009 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 4,129,000 individuals tested; 12% of all people tested positive
|
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths
Last 7 Days
|
|
Su
12/13
|
Sa
12/12
|
F
12/11
|
Th
12/10
|
W
12/9
|
Tu
12/8
|
M
12/7
|
Daily new cases
|
12,731
|
11,476
|
13,815
|
12,819
|
9,243
|
8,547
|
8,086
|
Daily deaths
|
29
|
70
|
50
|
74
|
75
|
64
|
27
|
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
|
13.9%
|
14.1%
|
14.2%
|
13.7%
|
13.3%
|
12.9%
|
12.3%
|
Daily hospitalizations
|
4,009
|
3,850
|
3,624
|
3,433
|
3,299
|
3,113
|
2,988
Like this:
Like Loading...
Comments
comments
Powered by Facebook Comments