Supreme Court Rejects Texas’ AG Lawsuit to Overturn Election Of Biden

SCOTUS rules that they have no standing, the order was unsigned. “They completely shut it down, a huge slap in the face to everyone.” We now await the response from the over 100 Republicans who backed the lawsuit.

Rep. Ralph Abraham, La. 5

Rep. Rick Allen, Ga. 12

Rep. Jim Baird, Ind. 4

Rep. Jim Banks, Ind. 3

Rep. Jack Bergman, Mich. 1

Rep. Andy Biggs, Ariz. 5

Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis, Fla. 12

Rep. Dan Bishop, N.C. 9

Rep. Mike Bost, Ill. 12

Rep. Kevin Brady, Tex. 8

Rep. Mo Brooks, Ala. 5

Rep. Ken Buck, Colo. 4

Rep. Ted Budd, N.C. 13

Rep. Tim Burchett, Tenn. 2

Rep. Michael C. Burgess, Tex. 26

Rep. Bradley Byrne, Ala. 1

Rep. Ken Calvert, Calif. 42

Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Ga. 1

Rep. Ben Cline, Va. 6

Rep. Michael Cloud, Tex. 27

Rep. K. Michael Conaway, Tex 11

Rep. Eric A. “Rick” Crawford, Ark. 1

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Tex. 2

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Fla. 25

Rep. Jeff Duncan, S.C. 3

Rep. Neal Dunn, Fla. 2

Rep. Tom Emmer, Minn. 6

Rep. Ron Estes, Kan. 4

Rep. Drew Ferguson, Ga. 3

Rep. Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann, Tenn. 3

Rep. Bill Flores, Tex. 17

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Neb. 1

Rep. Virginia Foxx, N.C. 5

Rep. Russ Fulcher, Idaho 1

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Fla. 1

Rep. Greg Gianforte, Mont. At Large

Rep. Bob Gibbs, Ohio 7

Rep. Louie Gohmert, Tex. 1

Rep. Lance Gooden, Tex. 5

Rep. Sam Graves, Mo. 6

Rep. Mark Green, Tenn. 7

Rep. Michael Guest, Miss. 3

Rep. Andy Harris, Md. 1

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Mo. 4

Rep. Kevin Hern, Okla. 1

Rep. Clay Higgins, La. 3

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, Ind. 9

Rep. Richard Hudson, N.C. 8

Rep. Bill Huizenga, Mich. 2

Rep. Bill Johnson, Ohio 6

Rep. Mike Johnson, La. 4

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio 4

Rep. John Joyce, Pa. 13

Rep. Frederick B. Keller, Pa. 12

Rep. Mike Kelly, Pa. 16

Rep. Trent Kelly, Miss. 1

Rep. Steve King, Iowa 4

Rep. David Kustoff, Tenn. 8

Rep. Darin LaHood, Ill. 18

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, Calif. 1

Rep. Doug Lamborn, Colo. 5

Rep. Robert E. Latta, Ohio 5

Rep. Debbie Lesko, Ariz. 8

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Mo. 3

Rep. Kenny Marchant, Tex. 24

Rep. Roger Marshall, Kan. 1

Rep. Tom McClintock, Calif. 4

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Wash. 5

Rep. Dan Meuser, Pa. 9

Rep. Carol Miller, W.Va. 3

Rep. John Moolenaar, Mich. 4

Rep. Alex Mooney, W.Va. 2

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Okla. 2

Rep. Gregory F. Murphy, N.C. 3

Rep. Dan Newhouse, Wash. 4

Rep. Ralph Norman, S.C. 5

Rep. Gary Palmer, Ala. 6

Rep. Scott Perry, Pa. 10

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, Pa. 14

Rep. Tom Rice, S.C. 7

Rep. John Rose, Tenn. 6

Rep. David Rouzer, N.C. 7

Rep. John Rutherford, Fla. 4

AD

Rep. Steve Scalise, La. 1

Rep. Austin Scott, Ga. 8

Rep. Mike Simpson, Idaho 2

Rep. Adrian Smith, Neb. 3

Rep. Jason T. Smith, Mo. 8

Rep. Ross Spano, Fla. 15

Rep. Elise Stefanik, N.Y. 21

Rep. Glenn Thompson, Pa. 15

Rep. Tom Tiffany, Wis. 7

Rep. William Timmons, S.C. 4

Rep. Ann Wagner, Mo. 2

Rep. Tim Walberg, Mich. 7

Rep. Michael Waltz, Fla. 6

Rep. Randy Weber, Tex. 14

Rep. Daniel Webster, Fla. 11

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Ohio 2

Rep. Bruce Westerman, Ark. 4

Rep. Roger Williams, Tex. 25

Rep. Joe Wilson, S.C. 2

Rep. Rob Wittman, Va. 1

Rep. Ron Wright, Tex. 6

Rep. Ted Yoho, Fla. 3

Rep. Lee Zeldin, N.Y. 1

Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana’s 2nd

