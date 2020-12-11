Pico Rivera Councilman Back Home After Contracting COVID

December 11, 2020

BY BRIAN HEWS

Hews Media Group-Cerritos News has learned that Pico Rivera Councilman Gustavo Camacho recently contracted COVID and was hospitalized for a short period of time with serious symptoms. He is now resting at home.

In a statement, Camacho told HMG-CN, ” I’d like to take this opportunity to remind the residents of Pico Rivera of the intensified seriousness of the current pandemic and the heightened precautionary measures and recommendations from health experts to avoid the Coronavirus. COVID-19 is a serious virus that does not discriminate and can infect anyone at any time. My message of caution and vigilance has been amplified because despite taking all the necessary preventive measures available, I too recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalized after experiencing some of the more serious effects of the virus. I am now at home recovering and remain committed to continuing to work with my council colleagues on behalf of all our residents to ensure public health and safety, a reboot of the local economy and improving the quality of life for everyone. As a final reminder, please wear your mask when out in public, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.”

