Santa’s Holiday Float brings season’s greetings to Cerritos neighborhoods

December 9, 2020

Cerritos Mayor Naresh Solanki greeted Cerritos neighborhoods on December 8 as part of the City of Cerritos’ new Santa’s Holiday Float event, which is now under way. The program, which features a float with Santa traveling through the residential areas of Cerritos, kicked off on December 7 and continues on Wednesday, December 9; Tuesday, December 15; Wednesday, December 16; and Thursday, December 17 starting at 6 p.m. Maps showing the float’s route and a link to track Santa’s location are posted on the City’s website at cerritos.us. The float is sponsored by the City of Cerritos, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Cerritos Auto Square Dealerships Association and Aria Apartment Homes.

You can track the float by clicking here.

