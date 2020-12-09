LASD Needs Help: Deputies on Patrol Ambushed in Altadena

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Altadena Station are asking for your help identifying and locating the two attempted murder suspects.

On Friday, December 4, 2020 at approximately, 12:33 p.m., a deputy, in a marked black and white patrol vehicle, was driving northbound on the 2500 block of Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena when Suspect #1 pointed a firearm in the female deputy’s direction and fired several gunshots. Suspect #1, and his accomplice Suspect #2, then fled the location on foot.

Thankfully the deputy was not struck by gunfire.

Suspect #1’s black jacket and shoes were located nearby. He’s seen pictured above running in socks.

Suspect #2’s white jacket was also located nearby.

There is no additional information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident or suspects pictured above, please contact the Detective C. Gutierrez at 626-798-1131.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

