Amtrak Adds New Digital Payment Options

Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal now available to customers

WASHINGTON – To enhance the customer experience, Amtrak is now offering new digital payment options on the Amtrak mobile app and Amtrak.com, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal.

“We know every minute counts for our customers and now purchasing tickets is as simple as the touch of a button,” said Roger Harris, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at Amtrak. “These updates to the Amtrak app and website will offer customers enhanced flexibility and convenience as they book and pay for train tickets.”

Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal are now available when checking out on the Amtrak mobile app and website, offering users an alternative to traditional credit and debit card payments. Customers can leverage all three payment solutions to purchase tickets and more. Once logged in, customers can save their preferred digital payment method as a default payment option in their profile, providing a quicker time to purchase. For each of the three new payment methods, customers can purchase tickets and modify reservations originally paid with one of the digital payment solutions.

Understanding the importance of convenience to our customers, Amtrak is committed to continually improving and expanding our website and mobile platforms. Previous updates include:

Capacity indicator: When searching for travel, customers will see a volume percentage next to each train. This will give customers the opportunity to book a train that is less crowded. These percentage numbers adjust dynamically in real time as more passengers make reservations.

Seamless gate service: To reduce crowds at departure boards, Amtrak app users can receive gate and track information via push notifications at select stations. The home screen also includes gate and track information for applicable reservations (when published).

Contact-free travel: Customers can book, board, check train status and access information from the convenience and safety of a mobile device. Amtrak encourages boarding with eTickets, which conductors scan from the Amtrak app.

