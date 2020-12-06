Dec. 6, 2020 COVID Report: 23 New Deaths and 10,528 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. L.A County shatters the previous record for highest daily number of new cases by surpassing 10,000 COVID-19 cases reported in a day. Nearly every day this week the County surpassed all-time highs for the daily number of new cases and the number of people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. 10,528 new COVID-19 cases (449,851cases to date)

23 new deaths due to COVID-19 (7,909 deaths to date)

2,855 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 23% are in the ICU

10.3% staffed adult ICU capacity remaining in the Southern California Region

More than 3,900,000 individuals tested; 11% of all people tested positive Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 12/6 Sa 12/5 F 12/4 Th 12/3 W 12/2 Tu 12/1 M 11/30 Daily new cases 10,528 8,948 8,860 7,854 5,987 7,593 5,150 Daily deaths 23 44 60 44 40 46 17 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 11.2% 11.4% 11.8% 11.9% 11.9% 11.3% 10.3% Daily hospitalizations 2,855 2,769 2,668 2,572 2,439 2,316 2,185 Starting at mid-night today, L.A. County residents will need to adhere to the State’s Regional Stay At Home Order. Residents should remain at their homes and with members of their household as much as possible. Even if you don’t feel sick, being around people outside your household is extremely risky. Avoid doing any activities that are not essential. Always wear a face covering whenever outside your home, keep your distance from others not in your household, wash your hands frequently, and avoid crowds. Individuals with underlying health conditions and those that are older should remain in their home and not be around others unless seeking routine or essential health care. Please contact your health care provider to schedule essential care, as these services remain open and can be utilized safely. If you are having difficulty breathing, go to an emergency room or call 911.