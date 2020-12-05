Cities Contemplate Breaking Away From L.A. County Health Department

BY BRIAN HEWS

Several cities in Los Angeles County are looking into establishing their own municipal health department to circumvent orders from L.A. County and the state.

The move comes amid the county implementing the strictest stay at home orders and prohibiting restaurants from serving customers, unless it is for takeout.

The closures have angered many local businesses, who say they will go out of business if they don’t receive help or allowed to remain open.

City officials and politicians are also angry, with city officials now agendizing a move to establish their own health department simply because they are in survival mode.

The city of Commerce relies on the Commerce Casino for 25% of its budget; the Bicycle Casino contributes 50% annually to the city of Bell Gardens’ budget; Hawaiian Gardens has been forced to make major budget cuts because the Gardens Casino accounts for 75% of the city’s budget.

Not only cities are hurting but so are the employees and owners of establishments affected by the LADPH order as thousands will be laid off due to the order.

If area cities attempt to break away from the county’s health department, it would take time.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health told ABC7, “Cities can only establish their own health departments with state approval and demonstrated capacity to perform essential public health functions.”

Currently Pasadena has its own health department, established in 1892, and many restaurants remain open in the city, other cities have attempted to contract with the city, but officials refused.

Beverly Hills, Lancaster, and Hawaiian Gardens have indicated a need to establish their own departments.

And in their next council meetings Commerce, with the Commerce Casino, and Bell Gardens, with the Bicycle Casino will have their council staff begin to look at options.

Whittier will too, with Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri telling ABC7, “The county, with this ban has come in and done a one-size-fits-all, rather than a scalpel to take care of the situation.”

“Given the alarming surge in cases and hospitalizations across every part of the county, we would urge city managers and elected officials to support the necessary public health measures as this is our best effort to stop the surge. At this point, working together is the most sensible path forward.”

