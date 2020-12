Great Plates Delivered Program Extended Until Jan. 7, 2021

Los Angeles County announced that the Great Plates Delivered program has been extended through Thursday, January 7. The program provides three free home-delivered meals a day from local restaurants to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are at high-risk of COVID-19. Los Angeles County residents can call 211 or visit the website for more information.

