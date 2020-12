Fire Erupts in Silverado Canyon During Santa Ana Wind Event

The fire in Silverado Canyon looking south from Anaheim Hills.

DECEMBER 3, 2020 • 1:40 a.m.

HMG-CN has confirmed with CalFire that there is a fire that has erupted in Silverado Canyon. The fire could not have occurred at a worse time as strong Santa Ana winds are blowing in the area.

An orange glow could be seen from Anaheim Hills looking south.

HMG-CN will update when available.

