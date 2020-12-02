ABCUSD Wins 2020 Golden Bell Award From the California School Boards Association

December 2, 2020 – The California School Boards Association recognized the ABC Unified School District’s Partnership with Administration and Labor (PAL) 2. This collaboration provides professional growth opportunities for employees. Since 2012, over 360 employees have participated in workshops about equity and cultural proficiency, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, and trauma-informed care. These workshops provide awareness and build skills so employees can better serve the district’s students, staff, and community.

“I’m extremely proud of the long-standing relationship our district’s administration has with our labor partners,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. “We share a common goal of serving our students and providing them with the best education possible. This award recognizes the hard work and collaboration between administration and labor.”

Representatives from the district’s labor team, administration, and Board of Education make up the PAL 2 Committee. The committee members are as follows:

Dr. Mary Sieu, Superintendent

Dr. Olga Rios, Board President

Dr. Gina Zietlow, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources

Rebecca Michel-Macias, President, CSEA Chapter #24

Cheryl Correia, Secretary III, School Services

Dorothy Garcia, Secretary III, Haskell Middle School

Martha Gardea, Secretary II, Gahr High School

Lourdes Johnson, Budget Technician, Accounting

Karla Kroese, Secretary II, Human Resources

Vanessa Weseman, Personnel Technician, Human Resources

Polette Zepeda, Secretary I, Hawaiian Elementary School

Kester Song, Supervisor, Human Resources

“This recognition is the result of teamwork,” said Rebecca Michel-Macias, president of the local California School Employees Association, Chapter #24. “We are here for the same reason, and we work very hard for our students and their families.”

The California School Boards Association Golden Bell Awards promotes excellence in education and school board governance by recognizing school boards and districts’ outstanding programs and governance practices across California. Golden Bell Awards reflect the depth and breadth of education programs and governance decisions supporting these necessary programs to address students’ changing needs. You can see this year’s virtual Golden Bell Awards Ceremony at awards.csba.org/golden-bell/.

