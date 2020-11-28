Pedestrian dies after being hit by a big rig on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim

It was 11:05 a.m. when authorities got the report of a body being down in the westbound lanes at Brookhurst Road, according to the CHP.

A semi truck with a trailer had hit the pedestrian and then pulled over. CHP noted that the traffic was light at the time and there were no vehicles in the lanes.

It was immediately unknown if the pedestrian was a man or woman. The coroner was called to the scene, as was Caltrans to close three lanes.