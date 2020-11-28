Off-Duty Deputy Apprehends Robbery Suspect At Los Cerritos Center Mall

NOVEMBER 28, 2020

An off-duty deputy apprehended a robbery suspect during Black Friday sales at Los Cerritos Center Friday, according to reports.

The deputy was at the mall, located east of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, at South Street, when he witnessed an alleged robbery in progress, according to CBS2.

Video posted on Twitter by a bystander appears to show the deputy running up to the suspect and tackling him to the ground.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was armed or if he was allegedly attempting to rob a person or a store.

Details from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were not immediately available.

