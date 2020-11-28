Cypress Breaks Ground on $13.2 Million Park

STAFF REPORT • November 28, 2020
The City of Cypress finally broke ground this week on a new, state-of-the art $13.2 million park following a two-year development process.
The construction contract was awarded on October 26th 2020 to Horizons Construction Company with work beginning as early as this November. Construction is expected to take approximately one year with the goal to have the park open for public use by Fall 2021.
Mayor Rob Johnson told attendees, “The City of Cypress is excited to be breaking ground of its newest park located on the corner of Lexington Drive and Cerritos Avenue.”
“The new park will be a versatile facility that has something for everyone in the community,” he continued.
He said it would not have been possible without a generous nine-acre land donation from the Los Alamitos Race Course.
Johnson thanked Los Alamitos Race Track executive Frank Sherren, who attending the ceremony, for the donation. “It was a very generous donation,” he said, with land in Cypress (pre-COVID going for more than $1 million per acre.
In May of 2018, the city accepted a donation of nine acres for the purposes of constructing a park.
The new park includes:
Park Amenities:
1a – Multi-use Natural Turf Field
1b – Multi-use Synthetic Turf Field
2 – Natural Turf Areas
3 – Entry / Exit Points
4 – Child Play Area with shade covers
5 – Tot Play Area with shade covers
6 – Exercise Station
7 – Picnic Shelter
8 – Restrooms / Office / Referee
9 – Storage Area
10 – Flag Pole & Dedication Plaque
11 – Larc Maintenance Yard
12 – 8’ Wide Walking Path (1/4 Mile)
13 – Bleachers
14 – Players Bench
15 – Maintenance Easement
16 – 12’ Wide Deceleration Lane
17 – 20’ Height Netting
18 – Drop Off
19 – Project Monument
20 – Total Parking: 237 + 7 Accessible
21 – Multi-use court (Pickleball, Basketball, & Volleyball)
22 – Electric Vehicle Parking
23 – Trash Enclosure
24 – Sports Field Lighting
25 – Utilities Enclosure
26 – 6’ Chain Link Perimeter Fence
27 – Fire Department
Hammerhead
