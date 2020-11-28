Cypress Breaks Ground on $13.2 Million Park

STAFF REPORT • November 28, 2020

The City of Cypress finally broke ground this week on a new, state-of-the art $13.2 million park following a two-year development process.

The construction contract was awarded on October 26th 2020 to Horizons Construction Company with work beginning as early as this November. Construction is expected to take approximately one year with the goal to have the park open for public use by Fall 2021.

Mayor Rob Johnson told attendees, “The City of Cypress is excited to be breaking ground of its newest park located on the corner of Lexington Drive and Cerritos Avenue.”

“The new park will be a versatile facility that has something for everyone in the community,” he continued.

He said it would not have been possible without a generous nine-acre land donation from the Los Alamitos Race Course.

Johnson thanked Los Alamitos Race Track executive Frank Sherren, who attending the ceremony, for the donation. “It was a very generous donation,” he said, with land in Cypress (pre-COVID going for more than $1 million per acre.

In May of 2018, the city accepted a donation of nine acres for the purposes of constructing a park.

The new park includes:

Park Amenities:

1a – Multi-use Natural Turf Field

1b – Multi-use Synthetic Turf Field

2 – Natural Turf Areas

3 – Entry / Exit Points

4 – Child Play Area with shade covers

5 – Tot Play Area with shade covers

6 – Exercise Station

7 – Picnic Shelter

8 – Restrooms / Office / Referee

9 – Storage Area

10 – Flag Pole & Dedication Plaque

11 – Larc Maintenance Yard

12 – 8’ Wide Walking Path (1/4 Mile)

13 – Bleachers

14 – Players Bench

15 – Maintenance Easement

16 – 12’ Wide Deceleration Lane

17 – 20’ Height Netting

18 – Drop Off

19 – Project Monument

20 – Total Parking: 237 + 7 Accessible

21 – Multi-use court (Pickleball, Basketball, & Volleyball)

22 – Electric Vehicle Parking

23 – Trash Enclosure

24 – Sports Field Lighting

25 – Utilities Enclosure

26 – 6’ Chain Link Perimeter Fence

27 – Fire Department

Hammerhead

