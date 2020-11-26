Road Closures For Commerce Citadel Black Friday Event

In anticipation to the Black Friday Event at the Citadel, the City of Commerce will be closing access to several residential roads in order to minimize impact to residents and prevent shoppers from parking along the residential roads.

From 10:00 AM Thursday, November 26, 2020 to Sunday, November 29, 2020, the following roads will be closed with barricades, no access will be provided to anyone:

•Kinsie St west of Atlantic Blvd

•Jardine St east and west of Atlantic Blvd

•Quigley St west of Atlantic Blvd

•Harbor St east and west of Atlantic Blvd

•Gafford St west of Atlantic Blvd

•Fair St west of Atlantic Blvd

•Everington St east and west of Atlantic Blvd

•Farrar St west of Atlantic Blvd

•Como St west of Atlantic Blvd

•Eastern Ave north of Washington Blvd to Atlantic Blvd for northbound traffic only

From 10:00 AM Thursday, November 26, 2020 to Sunday, November 29, 2020, the following roads will be closed with signs, access will be provided to residents only:

•Ransom St north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•Couts St north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•Bewley Ave north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•Cowlin Ave north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•Wilma Ave north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•Strong Ave north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•O’Neill Ave north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•Fitzgerald Ave north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•Daniel Ave north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•Commerce Way north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•Senta Ave north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•Elkgrove Ave north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•Leo Ave north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

•Fidelia Ave north of Washington Blvd for northbound traffic only

