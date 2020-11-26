Public Health Reports 37 New Deaths and 5,087 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

5,087 new COVID-19 cases (383,275 cases to date)

37 new deaths due to COVID-19 (7,580 deaths to date)

1,809 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 24% are in the ICU

More than 3,654,454 individuals tested; 10% of all people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Th 11/26 W 11/25 Tu 11/24 M 11/23 Su 11/22 Sa 11/21 F 11/20 Daily new cases 5,087 4,311 3,692 6,124 2,718 4,522 4,272 Daily deaths 37 49 51 8 9 34 35 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 7.3% 7.2% 7% 6.9% 7% 7% 7% Daily hospitalizations 1,809 1,682 1,575 1,473 1,401 1,391 1,298

Public Health reminds residents to avoid crowds over the holiday weekend and encourages everyone to shop online or during off-hours as much as possible. If residents do plan to go out, they should stay 6-feet apart from others and wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times. Retail stores are operating at limited occupancy rates and inspectors will be out over the weekend to ensure compliance with safety measures.

“Our hearts go out to those across the county who are experiencing profound grief because they have lost a loved one or friend to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “This Thanksgiving, we extend our deep gratitude to the frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who have supported our community with critical services. Your dedication and grace have carried us throughout the pandemic. To our LA County family, I wish you peace as you celebrate Thanksgiving.”

