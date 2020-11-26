Get Ready to Simplify Your Holiday Season To-Do List!

The holiday season is almost upon us, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people will have to become more creative about how they choose to celebrate. For some, the end of 2020 may come as a relief, while for others the weeks that remain are a chance to put a positive spin on things.

No matter how you feel, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will be here before you know it. Now is the time to get organized. To help you feel more prepared, here are some tips to help simplify your holiday season to-do list, without having to deal with the last-minute rush:

Start Shopping Early

This year, more Americans will be sending gifts in the mail versus getting together in-person to exchange them. In other words, it’s essential you be forward-thinking about what you buy and when you decide to mail them out. If you’re shopping online, be prepared for shipping delays, especially if the gift is headed overseas.

Instead of buying the latest device or gadget, look for something thoughtful to bring joy to those you care about. For example, personalized jewelry, sleepwear, luxurious candles and journals are all gifts people will appreciate. You might also want to consider buying family members and friends gift cards to their favorite retailers or restaurants.

Pick Out the Perfect Holiday Cards

To make the season one to remember, create mesmerizing holiday cards from an online marketplace like Minted, which offers a range of themed templates designed by independent artists. You even have the option to customize the design layouts and color schemes before uploading your photos.

Additionally, you can style your photos depending on your mood; for example, go for a silly, elegant, or vintage theme. Plus, the right template will have complementary colors and fonts. While red, white, green, and gold are traditional, you can mix up the palette this year with blue and silver. Or, go for black and white for a timeless finish.

Plan a Virtual Get-Together

If you want to celebrate the season while still adhering to social distancing guidelines, hosting a virtual holiday party could be the answer. Getting together with loved ones online is almost as good as the real thing. Still, you’ll need to plan ahead to give your guests plenty of heads up — and maybe a few technology pointers — to ensure they’re able and ready to attend.

Consider having a theme to reflect the occasion; for example, Santa-themed sweaters and eggnog are perfect for a Christmas party. Or, glitter headbands and champagne might be on the list for a New Year’s Eve shindig. Whatever you decide, having a theme will make you feel connected and give everyone a reason to smile!

Decorate Your Home

Even if you aren’t expecting as many visitors this year, you can still get in the spirit with decorations. Refresh your Christmas tree with fresh baubles and accessories, and bring a touch of festivity to your home with a themed dinner set and tableware. Most families have traditions this time of year, and continuing these will make this unusual year feel more normal. Indeed, there’s still plenty of time to decorate your home and delight your neighbors!

Simplify Your To-Do List

Don’t leave your holiday season to-do list to the last minute. Instead, start shopping for your gifts now to avoid the crowds, delays, and stress. You might also want to consider sending out personalized holiday cards to show your love and affection to family and friends. And, if you can’t meet in-person, consider a virtual get-together to reconnect and celebrate with loved ones. Don’t forget to pull out the decorations and end the year in style!

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments