3 Dead, 2 Critical in Crash on Harbor 110 Freeway

CITY NEWS SERVICE

LOS ANGELES — A car crashed into a barrier on the southbound 110 Freeway at the 105 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles early Monday, killing two teens and a young woman and critically injuring a young man and a teenage girl.

The crash was reported at 12:14 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

Killed in the crash were the 17-year-old driver, identified by coroner’s officials as Luis Daniel Quinonez of Los Angeles, and two passengers, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, according to CHP Officer K. Martinez.

The injured were described by Martinez as a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.

The names of the fatally injured passengers were not immediately released.

All of the victims were from Los Angeles.

The preliminary investigation indicated the driver allowed the 2009 Nissan to drift to the right and crash into the attenuator barrels within the gore point, Martinez said, describing the freeway barriers designed to keep vehicles from crossing over to the wrong side of the road.

The two female victims were ejected from the car, the officer said. The 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Harbor UCLA Medical Center where the other injured passengers were taken. Three of the teens were not wearing seat belts.

Witnesses told the CHP that the gray Nissan Altima was traveling at about 70 mph before it hit the attenuators. Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time of the crash.

A SigAlert was issued at 12:33 a.m. for the southbound 110 Freeway and both eastbound and westbound 105 Freeway in the crash area. Caltrans was contacted to repair the attenuators. The roadways were reopened at 4:13 a.m.

