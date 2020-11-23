Spectrum Partners With Reach For Free Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Meal Distribution in Santa Fe Springs

Spectrum to Present a $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant to REACH (Resource for Education, Advocacy, Communication and Housing)

LOS ANGELES, CA (November 23, 2020) – Spectrum will join REACH (Resource for Education, Advocacy, Communication, and Housing) and State Assemblymember-elect Lisa Calderon at a free drive-thru Thanksgiving meal distribution event for 150 families, including children and adults with disabilities. The event will be held on Tuesday, November 24 at noon, at REACH Headquarters in Santa Fe Springs.

What: Spectrum will present a $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant to REACH, one of the recipients of its 2020 Spectrum Digital Education Grants. REACH, a nonprofit organization based in Santa Fe Springs, offers a range of services and programs for people with lifelong disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.

Why: The funding will support digital equipment and virtual learning resources.



Where: REACH Headquarters, 9300 Santa Fe Springs Rd., Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670



When: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 ‒ noon to 2 p.m.

(Check presentation to take place at 11:30 a.m.)

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments