Nov. 20, 2020 COVID Report: 35 New Deaths and 4,272 New Cases in Los Angeles County

COVID-19 Transmission is Alarmingly High in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 35 new deaths and 4,272 new cases of COVID-19. COVID-19 transmission is alarmingly high in L.A. County. Over the last three days, there have been a total of 13,247 new cases reported; a 3-day average of 4,415 daily new cases.
The County’s daily test positivity rate has also increased significantly and now is 7.3%. The test positivity rate was 3.9% on November 1.
There are 1,298 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 27% of these people are in the ICU. This is a 78% increase from a month ago when daily hospitalizations were 730. The last time the County saw numbers this high at our hospitals was in August.
Starting tonight, the following safeguards and restrictions will go into effect across L.A. County:
Yesterday, the State issued a Health Officer Order with additional restrictions effective tomorrow, November 21 until December 21 that also apply to all county residents. This includes closing not just restaurants, breweries, wineries, and non-essential retail at 10:00 pm, but closing all non-essential businesses between 10:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. for in-person customer service. This includes card rooms, entertainment venues and activities, and sporting events. Delivery, take-out, and pick-up is still allowed.
Everyone in California must adhere to the State’s new Health Officer Order. Counties may be more restrictive than State mandates, but not less restrictive.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be modified to align the closing Orders with the State’s Health Officer Order; this includes adopting the same hours of 10:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. for restricted operations.
As a reminder, the County has established thresholds for additional actions if cases and/or hospitalizations continue to increase.
If the five-day average of cases is 4,000 or more or hospitalizations are more than 1,750 per day, dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be prohibited and these businesses will only be able to offer pick-up and delivery.
If the five-day average of cases is 4,500 or more or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day, a Safer at Home Order will be mandated for three weeks. The Order would offer additional restrictions while allowing essential and emergency workers and those securing essential services to leave their homes.
To date, Public Health identified 357,451 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,396 deaths.
“Our hearts go out to all of those grieving the loss of someone they love to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The increases we are seeing now are a result of the actions we took two weeks ago. The time to act is now so in two to three weeks, we will not continue to experience even higher case counts, more people dying from COVID-19, and our health care system seriously stressed. Please stay home as much as possible with those in your household. Please cancel non-essential travel out of the state or out of country. Modify your Thanksgiving plans. The safest way to celebrate is with your immediate household. If your household will be joined by two other households, hold your gathering outdoors with physical distance and face coverings. And please continue to wear your face covering properly over your nose and mouth whenever you are around others.”
Every sector that is open across the county has experienced cases and outbreaks among those working or receiving services. This happens because wherever individuals are in contact with others, there can be transmission of the virus, even by asymptomatic people. Full adherence to the Public Health directives allows for significant containment of transmission at each site. Schools are no different from other sectors that have re-opened; people providing or receiving services at the school may test positive for the virus. Public Health specialists work closely with every school that has a positive case to implement an established outbreak management plan that reduces spread of the virus across the school community; to date, these efforts have been fairly effective.
As of Thursday, November 19, there are over 1,750 schools open throughout L.A. County serving students with high need and 168 schools with waiver approvals serving students in grades TK-2. There are nearly 96,000 students receiving services provided by about 36,000 staff on site at schools. To date, 116 students and 299 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 across 286 school sites; 0.1% of students and 1% of staff receiving or providing services at schools have tested positive. The majority of school sites had only 1 or 2 cases, with little or no transmission at the school. There are 16 schools that experienced small outbreaks where 3 or 4 people tested positive. One additional school has an outbreak with 12 people testing positive; all cases are among individuals who traveled together to play in a baseball competition in Arizona. Public Health will continue to partner with L.A. County Office of Education to provide support for schools that are re-opening.
Of the 35 new deaths reported today, 15 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Twenty-four people who died had underlying health conditions including 10 people over the age of 80 years old, 10 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, three people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death was reported by the City of Pasadena.
Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,989 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 9% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 53 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
Testing results are available for more than 3,500,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
357451
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
|
339357
|
— Long Beach
|
14839
|
— Pasadena
|
3255
|
Deaths
|
7396
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
6996
|
— Long Beach
|
269
|
— Pasadena
|
131
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– 0 to 4
|
6173
|
– 5 to 11
|
13372
|
– 12 to 17
|
16398
|
– 18 to 29
|
84796
|
– 30 to 49
|
115838
|
– 50 to 64
|
64513
|
– 65 to 79
|
25223
|
– over 80
|
10861
|
– Under Investigation
|
2183
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Female
|
171599
|
– Male
|
163666
|
– Other
|
182
|
– Under Investigation
|
3910
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
326
|
– Asian
|
10993
|
– Black
|
10495
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
135769
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
1011
|
– White
|
30332
|
– Other
|
33829
|
– Under Investigation
|
116602
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
26932
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
17
|
– Asian
|
987
|
– Black
|
661
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
3618
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
20
|
– White
|
1633
|
– Other
|
44
|
– Under Investigation
|
16
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
262
|
1255
|
City of Alhambra
|
1656
|
1910
|
City of Arcadia
|
676
|
1170
|
City of Artesia
|
485
|
2888
|
City of Avalon
|
5
|
129
|
City of Azusa
|
2011
|
4019
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
3919
|
5105
|
City of Bell
|
1988
|
5472
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
2524
|
5860
|
City of Bellflower
|
3024
|
3890
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
870
|
2520
|
City of Bradbury
|
21
|
1964
|
City of Burbank
|
2339
|
2182
|
City of Calabasas
|
370
|
1521
|
City of Carson
|
2338
|
2491
|
City of Cerritos
|
743
|
1484
|
City of Claremont
|
572
|
1568
|
City of Commerce*
|
761
|
5823
|
City of Compton
|
5058
|
5063
|
City of Covina
|
1800
|
3671
|
City of Cudahy
|
1399
|
5746
|
City of Culver City
|
527
|
1322
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
799
|
1389
|
City of Downey
|
5401
|
4727
|
City of Duarte
|
722
|
3279
|
City of El Monte
|
5599
|
4774
|
City of El Segundo
|
174
|
1037
|
City of Gardena
|
1526
|
2489
|
City of Glendale
|
5472
|
2650
|
City of Glendora
|
1545
|
2928
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
643
|
4381
|
City of Hawthorne
|
2502
|
2818
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
314
|
1596
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
23
|
1217
|
City of Huntington Park
|
3601
|
6054
|
City of Industry
|
57
|
13043
|
City of Inglewood
|
3692
|
3251
|
City of Irwindale
|
86
|
5894
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
229
|
1107
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
68
|
1247
|
City of La Mirada
|
1110
|
2238
|
City of La Puente
|
1963
|
4823
|
City of La Verne
|
698
|
2097
|
City of Lakewood
|
1665
|
2072
|
City of Lancaster*
|
5448
|
3372
|
City of Lawndale
|
869
|
2585
|
City of Lomita
|
302
|
1457
|
City of Lynwood*
|
4119
|
5717
|
City of Malibu
|
140
|
1080
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
473
|
1314
|
City of Maywood
|
1721
|
6136
|
City of Monrovia
|
986
|
2541
|
City of Montebello
|
3014
|
4682
|
City of Monterey Park
|
1209
|
1942
|
City of Norwalk
|
4388
|
4077
|
City of Palmdale
|
6534
|
4110
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
125
|
924
|
City of Paramount
|
3029
|
5407
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
3208
|
4990
|
City of Pomona
|
7360
|
4720
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
385
|
901
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
789
|
1149
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
12
|
619
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
61
|
752
|
City of Rosemead
|
1165
|
2105
|
City of San Dimas*
|
760
|
2202
|
City of San Fernando
|
1404
|
5705
|
City of San Gabriel
|
867
|
2117
|
City of San Marino
|
107
|
806
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
5423
|
2460
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
721
|
3926
|
City of Santa Monica
|
1313
|
1420
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
113
|
1028
|
City of Signal Hill
|
364
|
3086
|
City of South El Monte
|
1056
|
5056
|
City of South Gate
|
5622
|
5728
|
City of South Pasadena
|
367
|
1409
|
City of Temple City
|
647
|
1775
|
City of Torrance
|
1820
|
1219
|
City of Vernon
|
17
|
8134
|
City of Walnut
|
413
|
1353
|
City of West Covina
|
3765
|
3479
|
City of West Hollywood
|
847
|
2292
|
City of Westlake Village
|
48
|
574
|
City of Whittier
|
3083
|
3526
|
Los Angeles
|
145231
|
3591
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
353
|
4304
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
488
|
3921
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
5000
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
83
|
3317
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
2100
|
6110
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
353
|
2407
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
799
|
2567
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
116
|
1376
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
180
|
1437
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
220
|
1670
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
5424
|
6243
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
437
|
1412
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
6
|
1033
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
174
|
2443
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
2689
|
4119
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
294
|
2047
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
2617
|
6712
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
175
|
1368
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
1849
|
5476
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
959
|
2588
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
119
|
1298
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
192
|
2394
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
400
|
2749
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
460
|
3036
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
406
|
2936
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
245
|
2155
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
504
|
1684
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
1074
|
3904
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
907
|
2291
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
844
|
2882
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
370
|
2595
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
1708
|
4085
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
131
|
2293
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
357
|
3510
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
994
|
2200
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
87
|
2616
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
1731
|
3854
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
51
|
1417
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
406
|
4655
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
2884
|
6079
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
940
|
2974
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
321
|
2982
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
1773
|
3047
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
1168
|
5431
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
314
|
1843
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
635
|
2184
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
1244
|
2853
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
38
|
1577
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
677
|
3754
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
2002
|
5277
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
1538
|
3178
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
556
|
4009
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
1683
|
2466
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
504
|
1712
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
986
|
3455
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
335
|
4150
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
1471
|
2846
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
123
|
2698
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
1468
|
3478
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
743
|
5658
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
412
|
2704
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
1393
|
4273
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
442
|
5508
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
688
|
2427
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
130
|
4149
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
144
|
3346
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
323
|
1495
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
263
|
3081
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
36
|
1152
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
468
|
1102
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
53
|
1216
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
2533
|
3260
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
347
|
2309
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
266
|
1479
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
1225
|
5078
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
726
|
3007
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
2564
|
4164
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
5613
|
3707
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
2008
|
2877
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
194
|
911
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
4992
|
6485
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
43
|
1118
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
682
|
1554
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
4034
|
5361
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
172
|
1267
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
2144
|
5124
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
41
|
1283
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
176
|
1608
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
573
|
1610
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
115
|
1753
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
39
|
1403
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
3232
|
4218
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
182
|
3926
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
55
|
1301
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
2333
|
2990
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
105
|
2364
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
1593
|
1826
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
869
|
1971
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
162
|
1529
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
2459
|
6478
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
178
|
3883
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
349
|
1555
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
2475
|
4716
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
626
|
3067
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
8
|
1236
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
4687
|
5688
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
1007
|
3261
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
1537
|
3893
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
269
|
2742
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
143
|
1643
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
30
|
2297
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
33
|
1776
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
784
|
2819
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
74
|
2158
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
1404
|
5114
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
980
|
3265
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
664
|
2686
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys*
|
4287
|
4600
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
463
|
1366
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
850
|
4942
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
422
|
5511
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
2335
|
5669
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
3631
|
6983
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
266
|
3167
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
64
|
1733
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
2371
|
5556
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
165
|
3357
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
1145
|
4144
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
777
|
1916
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
657
|
1746
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
2888
|
5384
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
596
|
1155
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
2851
|
4803
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
666
|
1231
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
2826
|
7822
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
2223
|
3935
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
1450
|
2890
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
1860
|
3592
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
1395
|
2050
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
98
|
1229
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
54
|
1299
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
895
|
2052
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
28
|
1857
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
6
|
482
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
132
|
1654
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
1894
|
4463
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
309
|
6310
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
353
|
5210
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
659
|
4139
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
815
|
5500
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
16
|
1491
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
7
|
6481
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
198
|
2562
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
2298
|
8451
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
25
|
4259
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
27
|
3846
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
608
|
3615
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
425
|
3233
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
92
|
2094
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
4
|
1258
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
34
|
1408
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
77
|
3089
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
196
|
4426
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
8
|
2432
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
147
|
2778
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
2
|
1754
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
8015
|
6398
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
104
|
1624
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
806
|
5265
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
122
|
2299
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
200
|
2275
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
7
|
4828
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
10
|
602
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
4295
|
6638
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
16
|
2424
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
1424
|
2546
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
77
|
3063
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
9
|
820
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
51
|
3612
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
303
|
1530
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
9
|
1331
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
83
|
4000
|
Unincorporated – La Verne*
|
46
|
2255
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
132
|
1867
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
10
|
1497
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
401
|
3086
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
30
|
1826
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
906
|
4019
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
26
|
1485
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
107
|
2661
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
26
|
2005
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
129
|
3614
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
5
|
570
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
105
|
1116
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
91
|
2345
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
31
|
14091
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
37
|
3088
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
292
|
3493
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
478
|
1989
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
3
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
29
|
3444
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
6
|
966
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
28
|
1431
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
43
|
6947
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
19
|
980
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
285
|
2208
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
100
|
3758
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
30
|
3222
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
43
|
3344
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
41
|
3437
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
133
|
3957
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
919
|
1801
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
3
|
350
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
1046
|
5173
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
13
|
639
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
7
|
2273
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
31
|
11610
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
159
|
854
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
46
|
29677
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
12
|
3371
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
7
|
1538
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
114
|
6351
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
239
|
2701
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
2398
|
4049
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
19
|
2433
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
256
|
1221
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
235
|
3893
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
68
|
5247
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
19
|
1146
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
113
|
3415
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
59
|
1921
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
1084
|
4638
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
198
|
1702
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
878
|
5439
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
8
|
529
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
547
|
2477
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
45
|
4727
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
495
|
5033
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
26
|
1913
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
1316
|
4888
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
13
|
1000
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
13
|
1549
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
87
|
2362
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
86
|
2273
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
3
|
25000
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
1784
|
5110
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
155
|
2572
|
– Under Investigation
|
4139
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 53 cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
