Socialize

Public Health Reports 29 New Deaths and 5,031 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 29 new deaths and 5,031 new cases of COVID-19.  This is the highest number of daily new cases L.A. County has experienced throughout the pandemic. Over the last two days, there have been a total of 8,975 new cases reported; a 2-day average of nearly 4,500 daily new cases.

 

The County is experiencing a dangerous acceleration of cases that is increasing at a higher rate than the July surge.  From June 20 through July 3, the 7-day average increase in new cases was 47%.  From October 28 through November 10, the 7-day average increase in new cases is surging at 68%. 

 

There are 1,238 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU.  The daily number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased nearly every day since November 2 when daily hospitalizations were 777.  

  

To date, Public Health identified 353,232 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and it is certain that many more have been infected; we have experienced a total of 7,363 deaths. 

 

COVID-19 affects different systems in the body and can cause health effects that linger for months.  COVID-19 often causes a pneumonia that can be serious.  The type of pneumonia associated with COVID-19 can cause long-standing damage to the tiny air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs. The resulting scar tissue can lead to long-term breathing problems. 

 

Heart conditions are also associated with COVID-19, and include inflammation and damage to the heart muscle itself. Imaging tests taken months after recovery from COVID-19 patients have shown lasting damage to the heart muscle, even in people who experienced only mild COVID-19 symptoms. This may increase the risk of heart failure or other heart complications in the future.

 

“We send our deepest condolences to the many people across our County grieving a family member or friend who has passed away due to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Right now, the kindest thing we can do for our family, friends and neighbors is to protect each other from potentially becoming infected with COVID-19. As cases are surging and hospitalizations are increasing, we need to stay home as much as possible, protect those who are elderly or have underlying health conditions, and stop gathering with people not in our households.” 

 

Celebrating the holidays will be very different this year. The safest way is to celebrate only with members of your household, meaning those with whom you currently live with, and to connect virtually with other friends and family who live outside of your household.  Other safe options include decorating your home and enjoying a drive around neighborhoods seeing other decorations. Public Health also recommends to shop early for groceries and other needed items to avoid crowds or have groceries delivered to you. 

 

Exercise is important for both physical and mental health, and exercising outdoors is a great option.   We encourage you to take advantage of our wonderful trails and beaches. If you are walking or jogging in an area with other people around, please wear a face covering and practice distancing of at least 6 feet. 

 

It is crucial businesses understand, implement and follow all safety protocols closely and ensure adherence with all Health Officer Order directives including operating hours, occupancy, masking, infection control and distancing requirements, ensuring there are no crowded spaces or places, report outbreaks of three or more cases, and allow employees to work from home as much as possible.

 

Employees are reminded if you need to go onsite to work, wear a face covering, practice distancing and follow all other infection control requirements.  If you have concerns about your workplace following safety protocols that keep you and customers safe, you can anonymously call the customer call center at (888) 700-9995, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

 

Of the 29 new deaths reported today, 12 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and seven people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Eighteen people who died had underlying health conditions including eight people over the age of 80 years old, five people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and five people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

 

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,947 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 9% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 135 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Testing results are available for nearly 3,473,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. 

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

353232

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

335385

— Long Beach

14647

— Pasadena

3200

Deaths

7363

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6965

— Long Beach

268

— Pasadena

130

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

– 0 to 4

6078

– 5 to 11

13201

– 12 to 17

16191

– 18 to 29

83807

– 30 to 49

114537

– 50 to 64

63738

– 65 to 79

24934

–  over 80

10746

–  Under Investigation

2153

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Female

169526

–  Male

161803

–  Other

182

–  Under Investigation

3874

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

323

–  Asian

10849

–  Black

10392

–  Hispanic/Latino

134102

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

997

–  White

29915

–  Other

33512

–  Under Investigation

115295

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

26887

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

17

–  Asian

984

–  Black

656

–  Hispanic/Latino

3607

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

20

–  White

1619

–  Other

44

–  Under Investigation

18

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

262

1255

City of Alhambra

1656

1910

City of Arcadia

676

1170

City of Artesia

485

2888

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

2011

4019

City of Baldwin Park

3919

5105

City of Bell

1988

5472

City of Bell Gardens

2524

5860

City of Bellflower

3024

3890

City of Beverly Hills

870

2520

City of Bradbury

21

1964

City of Burbank

2339

2182

City of Calabasas

370

1521

City of Carson

2338

2491

City of Cerritos

743

1484

City of Claremont

572

1568

City of Commerce*

761

5823

City of Compton

5058

5063

City of Covina

1800

3671

City of Cudahy

1399

5746

City of Culver City

527

1322

City of Diamond Bar

799

1389

City of Downey

5401

4727

City of Duarte

722

3279

City of El Monte

5599

4774

City of El Segundo

174

1037

City of Gardena

1526

2489

City of Glendale

5472

2650

City of Glendora

1545

2928

City of Hawaiian Gardens

643

4381

City of Hawthorne

2502

2818

City of Hermosa Beach

314

1596

City of Hidden Hills

23

1217

City of Huntington Park

3601

6054

City of Industry

57

13043

City of Inglewood

3692

3251

City of Irwindale

86

5894

City of La Canada Flintridge

229

1107

City of La Habra Heights

68

1247

City of La Mirada

1110

2238

City of La Puente

1963

4823

City of La Verne

698

2097

City of Lakewood

1665

2072

City of Lancaster*

5448

3372

City of Lawndale

869

2585

City of Lomita

302

1457

City of Lynwood*

4119

5717

City of Malibu

140

1080

City of Manhattan Beach

473

1314

City of Maywood

1721

6136

City of Monrovia

986

2541

City of Montebello

3014

4682

City of Monterey Park

1209

1942

City of Norwalk

4388

4077

City of Palmdale

6534

4110

City of Palos Verdes Estates

125

924

City of Paramount

3029

5407

City of Pico Rivera

3208

4990

City of Pomona

7360

4720

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

385

901

City of Redondo Beach

789

1149

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

61

752

City of Rosemead

1165

2105

City of San Dimas*

760

2202

City of San Fernando

1404

5705

City of San Gabriel

867

2117

City of San Marino

107

806

City of Santa Clarita

5423

2460

City of Santa Fe Springs

721

3926

City of Santa Monica

1313

1420

City of Sierra Madre

113

1028

City of Signal Hill

364

3086

City of South El Monte

1056

5056

City of South Gate

5622

5728

City of South Pasadena

367

1409

City of Temple City

647

1775

City of Torrance

1820

1219

City of Vernon

17

8134

City of Walnut

413

1353

City of West Covina

3765

3479

City of West Hollywood

847

2292

City of Westlake Village

48

574

City of Whittier

3083

3526

Los Angeles

145231

3591

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

353

4304

Los Angeles – Alsace

488

3921

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

83

3317

Los Angeles – Arleta

2100

6110

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

353

2407

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

799

2567

Los Angeles – Bel Air

116

1376

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

180

1437

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

220

1670

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

5424

6243

Los Angeles – Brentwood

437

1412

Los Angeles – Brookside

6

1033

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

174

2443

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

2689

4119

Los Angeles – Carthay

294

2047

Los Angeles – Central

2617

6712

Los Angeles – Century City

175

1368

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1849

5476

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

959

2588

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

119

1298

Los Angeles – Chinatown

192

2394

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

400

2749

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

460

3036

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

406

2936

Los Angeles – Crestview

245

2155

Los Angeles – Del Rey

504

1684

Los Angeles – Downtown*

1074

3904

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

907

2291

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

844

2882

Los Angeles – Echo Park

370

2595

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1708

4085

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

131

2293

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

357

3510

Los Angeles – Encino

994

2200

Los Angeles – Exposition

87

2616

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1731

3854

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

51

1417

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

406

4655

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2884

6079

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

940

2974

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

321

2982

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1773

3047

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

1168

5431

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

314

1843

Los Angeles – Harbor City

635

2184

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

1244

2853

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

38

1577

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

677

3754

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

2002

5277

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1538

3178

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

556

4009

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1683

2466

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

504

1712

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

986

3455

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

335

4150

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1471

2846

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

123

2698

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1468

3478

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

743

5658

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

412

2704

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1393

4273

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

442

5508

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

688

2427

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

130

4149

Los Angeles – Longwood

144

3346

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

323

1495

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

263

3081

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

36

1152

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

468

1102

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

53

1216

Los Angeles – Melrose

2533

3260

Los Angeles – Mid-city

347

2309

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

266

1479

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

1225

5078

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

726

3007

Los Angeles – North Hills

2564

4164

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

5613

3707

Los Angeles – Northridge

2008

2877

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

194

911

Los Angeles – Pacoima

4992

6485

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

43

1118

Los Angeles – Palms

682

1554

Los Angeles – Panorama City

4034

5361

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

172

1267

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

2144

5124

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

41

1283

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

176

1608

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

573

1610

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

115

1753

Los Angeles – Regent Square

39

1403

Los Angeles – Reseda

3232

4218

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

182

3926

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

55

1301

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

2333

2990

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

105

2364

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1593

1826

Los Angeles – Silverlake

869

1971

Los Angeles – South Carthay

162

1529

Los Angeles – South Park

2459

6478

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

178

3883

Los Angeles – Studio City

349

1555

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

2475

4716

Los Angeles – Sunland

626

3067

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

8

1236

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

4687

5688

Los Angeles – Tarzana

1007

3261

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1537

3893

Los Angeles – Thai Town

269

2742

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

143

1643

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

30

2297

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

33

1776

Los Angeles – Tujunga

784

2819

Los Angeles – University Hills

74

2158

Los Angeles – University Park

1404

5114

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

980

3265

Los Angeles – Valley Village

664

2686

Los Angeles – Van Nuys*

4287

4600

Los Angeles – Venice

463

1366

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

850

4942

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

422

5511

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

2335

5669

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3631

6983

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

266

3167

Los Angeles – View Heights

64

1733

Los Angeles – Watts

2371

5556

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

165

3357

Los Angeles – West Adams

1145

4144

Los Angeles – West Hills

777

1916

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

657

1746

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2888

5384

Los Angeles – Westchester

596

1155

Los Angeles – Westlake

2851

4803

Los Angeles – Westwood

666

1231

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2826

7822

Los Angeles – Wilmington

2223

3935

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1450

2890

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1860

3592

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

1395

2050

Unincorporated – Acton

98

1229

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

54

1299

Unincorporated – Altadena

895

2052

Unincorporated – Anaverde

28

1857

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

132

1654

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1894

4463

Unincorporated – Athens Village

309

6310

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

353

5210

Unincorporated – Azusa

659

4139

Unincorporated – Bassett

815

5500

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

16

1491

Unincorporated – Bradbury

7

6481

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

198

2562

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2298

8451

Unincorporated – Cerritos

25

4259

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

27

3846

Unincorporated – Covina

608

3615

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

425

3233

Unincorporated – Del Aire

92

2094

Unincorporated – Del Rey

4

1258

Unincorporated – Del Sur

34

1408

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

77

3089

Unincorporated – Duarte

196

4426

Unincorporated – East Covina

8

2432

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

147

2778

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

2

1754

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

8015

6398

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

104

1624

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

806

5265

Unincorporated – East Whittier

122

2299

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

200

2275

Unincorporated – El Monte

7

4828

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

10

602

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

4295

6638

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

16

2424

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1424

2546

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

77

3063

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

9

820

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

51

3612

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

303

1530

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

9

1331

Unincorporated – La Rambla

83

4000

Unincorporated – La Verne*

46

2255

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

132

1867

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

10

1497

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

401

3086

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

30

1826

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

906

4019

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

26

1485

Unincorporated – Littlerock

107

2661

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

26

2005

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

129

3614

Unincorporated – Llano

5

570

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

105

1116

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

91

2345

Unincorporated – Newhall

31

14091

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

37

3088

Unincorporated – North Whittier

292

3493

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

478

1989

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

29

3444

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

6

966

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

28

1431

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

43

6947

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

19

980

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

285

2208

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

100

3758

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

30

3222

Unincorporated – Rosewood

43

3344

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

41

3437

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

133

3957

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

919

1801

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

3

350

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

1046

5173

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

13

639

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

31

11610

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

159

854

Unincorporated – Saugus

46

29677

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

12

3371

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

7

1538

Unincorporated – South El Monte

114

6351

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

239

2701

Unincorporated – South Whittier

2398

4049

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

19

2433

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

256

1221

Unincorporated – Sun Village

235

3893

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

68

5247

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

19

1146

Unincorporated – Val Verde

113

3415

Unincorporated – Valencia

59

1921

Unincorporated – Valinda

1084

4638

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

198

1702

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

878

5439

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

8

529

Unincorporated – West Carson

547

2477

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

45

4727

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

495

5033

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

26

1913

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

1316

4888

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

13

1000

Unincorporated – Westhills

13

1549

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

87

2362

Unincorporated – Whittier

86

2273

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1784

5110

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

155

2572

–  Under Investigation

4031

 

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 135 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.