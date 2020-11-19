Public Health Reports 29 New Deaths and 5,031 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 29 new deaths and 5,031 new cases of COVID-19. This is the highest number of daily new cases L.A. County has experienced throughout the pandemic. Over the last two days, there have been a total of 8,975 new cases reported; a 2-day average of nearly 4,500 daily new cases.

The County is experiencing a dangerous acceleration of cases that is increasing at a higher rate than the July surge. From June 20 through July 3, the 7-day average increase in new cases was 47%. From October 28 through November 10, the 7-day average increase in new cases is surging at 68%.

There are 1,238 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU. The daily number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased nearly every day since November 2 when daily hospitalizations were 777.

To date, Public Health identified 353,232 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and it is certain that many more have been infected; we have experienced a total of 7,363 deaths.

COVID-19 affects different systems in the body and can cause health effects that linger for months. COVID-19 often causes a pneumonia that can be serious. The type of pneumonia associated with COVID-19 can cause long-standing damage to the tiny air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs. The resulting scar tissue can lead to long-term breathing problems.

Heart conditions are also associated with COVID-19, and include inflammation and damage to the heart muscle itself. Imaging tests taken months after recovery from COVID-19 patients have shown lasting damage to the heart muscle, even in people who experienced only mild COVID-19 symptoms. This may increase the risk of heart failure or other heart complications in the future.

“We send our deepest condolences to the many people across our County grieving a family member or friend who has passed away due to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Right now, the kindest thing we can do for our family, friends and neighbors is to protect each other from potentially becoming infected with COVID-19. As cases are surging and hospitalizations are increasing, we need to stay home as much as possible, protect those who are elderly or have underlying health conditions, and stop gathering with people not in our households.”

Celebrating the holidays will be very different this year. The safest way is to celebrate only with members of your household, meaning those with whom you currently live with, and to connect virtually with other friends and family who live outside of your household. Other safe options include decorating your home and enjoying a drive around neighborhoods seeing other decorations. Public Health also recommends to shop early for groceries and other needed items to avoid crowds or have groceries delivered to you.

Exercise is important for both physical and mental health, and exercising outdoors is a great option. We encourage you to take advantage of our wonderful trails and beaches. If you are walking or jogging in an area with other people around, please wear a face covering and practice distancing of at least 6 feet.

It is crucial businesses understand, implement and follow all safety protocols closely and ensure adherence with all Health Officer Order directives including operating hours, occupancy, masking, infection control and distancing requirements, ensuring there are no crowded spaces or places, report outbreaks of three or more cases, and allow employees to work from home as much as possible.

Employees are reminded if you need to go onsite to work, wear a face covering, practice distancing and follow all other infection control requirements. If you have concerns about your workplace following safety protocols that keep you and customers safe, you can anonymously call the customer call center at (888) 700-9995, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Of the 29 new deaths reported today, 12 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and seven people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Eighteen people who died had underlying health conditions including eight people over the age of 80 years old, five people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and five people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,947 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 9% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 135 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Testing results are available for nearly 3,473,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 135 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

