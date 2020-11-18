Socialize

Nov. 18, 2020 Covid Report: 36 New Deaths and 3,944 New Confirmed Cases in Los Angeles County

Public Health to Update Health Officer Order as COVID-19 Transmission Surges and Hospitalizations Accelerate

As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations continue to increase, the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be modified with an effective date of Friday, November 20 to reduce the possibility for crowding and reduce the potential for exposures in settings where people are not always wearing their face coverings in an effort to prevent more cases, increased hospitalizations and more deaths.  

 

On Friday, the following will go into effect:

 

  • Private outdoor gatherings may only include 15 people who are from no more than 3 households, including the host household.
  • The number of patrons at outdoor restaurants, breweries and wineries will be limited to 50% maximum outdoor capacity. Restaurants, breweries, wineries, bars, and all other non-essential retail establishments must close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. This is not a curfew, but rather restrictions on operating hours. As permitted to operate, businesses can still offer pick-up and delivery services outside of these hours.
  • The number of customers at cardrooms, outdoor mini-golf, go-karts and batting cages will be limited to 50% maximum outdoor capacity.
  • Non-essential businesses permitted to operate indoors – including retail stores, offices, personal care services – will be limited to 25% of the maximum occupancy allowed.
  • Services at personal care establishments may only be provided by appointment to customers wearing face coverings by staff wearing face coverings.
    • Services that require either the customer or the staff to remove their face covering, such as facials and shaves, are not permitted. 
    • Food and drinks cannot be served at these establishments to customers.

 

In addition, the County has established thresholds for additional actions if cases and/or hospitalizations continue to increase.

 

If the five-day average of cases is 4,000 or more or hospitalizations are more than 1,750 per day, outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be prohibited and these businesses will only be able to offer pick-up and delivery services.

 

If the five-day average of cases is 4,500 or more or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day, a Safer at Home Order will be mandated for three weeks. The Order would only allow essential and emergency workers and those securing essential services to leave their homes. In addition, a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew would be mandated, with essential workers exempt.

 

Today, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 36 new deaths and 3,944 new cases of COVID-19.   To date, Public Health identified 348,336 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,335 deaths. Upon further investigation, 131 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Public Health cautions, that if this County surge continues at the current rate of increase, by December 6, less than three weeks from today, daily new cases could reach 4,000.

 

There are 1,188 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 27% of these people are in the ICU.  On November 1, the average daily number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 was 791. 

  

Testing results are available for more than 3,440,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.  The County’s test positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that come back positive, has increased from an average of about 5.1% on November 8 to about 7.1% today. For comparison, the test positivity rate was 3.9% on November 1.

   

“Our deepest sympathies go out to everyone who is experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved one or friend to COVID-19.  We wish you comfort and healing during this very difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “COVID-19 is relentless, and we have seen other communities and states who have few or no restrictions see devastating numbers of people becoming seriously ill and passing away.  In Utah, the current case rate is currently over 1,200 per 100,000 people.  In Indiana, the rate is 1,100 per 100,000 people. In California, the rate is around 250 per 100,000 people. I think we should each ask ourselves and those we care about to commit to making those changes that we know prevent a great deal of suffering and death from COVID-19. Change any plans for indoor gatherings that involve people not in your households.  Avoid all activities where there will be crowds and where it is hard to maintain a distance of six feet from others. Wear face coverings inside and outside if you are with people who are older or who have underlying health conditions. And make sure to follow all the rules at businesses, worksites and retail establishments.” 

 

The best way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to stay home and celebrate with people who live in your household.  Connect with friends and family you don’t live with using all of the technology that allows us to see and hear each other from afar. If you do choose to gather, closely follow the guidance for private gatherings.  Gather outdoors with no more than two other households, and no more than 15 people; wear face coverings unless eating or drinking and stay at least 6 feet apart. Limit the gathering to no more than two hours and do not share food or utensils.

  

While we made progress narrowing the gaps, as cases surge, we are beginning to see some higher rates of disproportionality. After the July surge through mid-September, we saw the gap between Latino/Latinx residents and other residents begin to close. At its lowest point, Latino/Latinx residents had case rates that were less than two times that of White residents. However, since mid-September, Latino/Latinx residents are experiencing case rates that are about two times that of White and African American/Black residents. Asian residents continue to have the lowest case rates.

 

During the July and August peak, the rates of hospitalization among Latino/Latinx residents was 30 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, three times that of White residents. This gap slowly closed from July through mid-September, when the hospitalization rate for Latino/Latinx residents fell to about 8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, two times the rate of hospitalization for White residents. As of November 7, Latino/Latinx residents are now back up to almost 10.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, over two times the rate of White residents at 3.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

 

We are seeing a downward trend in deaths across racial and ethnic groups, which has also brought a closing of the gap between the highest-income areas and the lowest income areas. On November 8, the death rate for the lowest income areas was 1.5 deaths per 100,000 people, slightly more than two times that of the highest income areas.

 

It is encouraging to see the downward trends on deaths and a closing of this gap; at the same time, we know that we are experiencing another surge in cases in the County, are aware that this could end up having devastating impacts on death rates, and worry that once again African American/Black and Latino/Latinx residents will be at highest risk.

  

Of the 36 new deaths reported today, 16 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Twenty-eight people who died had underlying health conditions including 12 people over the age of 80, 9 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.  One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

 

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,920 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

348336

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

330689

— Long Beach

14487

— Pasadena

3160

Deaths

7335

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6939

— Long Beach

266

— Pasadena

130

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

– 0 to 4

5990

– 5 to 11

12941

– 12 to 17

15924

– 18 to 29

82526

– 30 to 49

112881

– 50 to 64

62955

– 65 to 79

24671

–  over 80

10684

–  Under Investigation

2117

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Female

167168

–  Male

159582

–  Other

178

–  Under Investigation

3761

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

319

–  Asian

10630

–  Black

10246

–  Hispanic/Latino

131690

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

980

–  White

29331

–  Other

33091

–  Under Investigation

114402

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

26763

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

17

–  Asian

979

–  Black

655

–  Hispanic/Latino

3585

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

20

–  White

1619

–  Other

45

–  Under Investigation

19

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

256

1226

City of Alhambra

1639

1890

City of Arcadia

668

1157

City of Artesia

478

2846

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1979

3955

City of Baldwin Park

3841

5003

City of Bell

1975

5436

City of Bell Gardens

2496

5795

City of Bellflower

2995

3853

City of Beverly Hills

863

2500

City of Bradbury

21

1964

City of Burbank

2300

2146

City of Calabasas

366

1505

City of Carson

2321

2473

City of Cerritos

734

1466

City of Claremont

560

1535

City of Commerce*

753

5762

City of Compton

4993

4998

City of Covina

1785

3640

City of Cudahy

1373

5639

City of Culver City

517

1297

City of Diamond Bar

785

1365

City of Downey

5325

4660

City of Duarte

709

3220

City of El Monte

5518

4705

City of El Segundo

170

1013

City of Gardena

1513

2468

City of Glendale

5361

2596

City of Glendora

1517

2875

City of Hawaiian Gardens

638

4347

City of Hawthorne

2478

2791

City of Hermosa Beach

309

1571

City of Hidden Hills

22

1164

City of Huntington Park

3567

5997

City of Industry

58

13272

City of Inglewood

3659

3221

City of Irwindale

84

5757

City of La Canada Flintridge

227

1097

City of La Habra Heights

66

1210

City of La Mirada

1092

2202

City of La Puente

1939

4764

City of La Verne

679

2040

City of Lakewood

1639

2040

City of Lancaster*

5369

3323

City of Lawndale

857

2550

City of Lomita

301

1452

City of Lynwood*

4064

5641

City of Malibu

137

1057

City of Manhattan Beach

469

1303

City of Maywood

1711

6100

City of Monrovia

981

2528

City of Montebello

2973

4618

City of Monterey Park

1201

1929

City of Norwalk

4340

4033

City of Palmdale

6418

4037

City of Palos Verdes Estates

125

924

City of Paramount

3000

5355

City of Pico Rivera

3168

4928

City of Pomona

7245

4646

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

382

894

City of Redondo Beach

778

1133

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

59

727

City of Rosemead

1145

2069

City of San Dimas*

748

2167

City of San Fernando

1376

5591

City of San Gabriel

847

2068

City of San Marino

104

783

City of Santa Clarita

5303

2406

City of Santa Fe Springs

708

3855

City of Santa Monica

1283

1388

City of Sierra Madre

107

974

City of Signal Hill

362

3069

City of South El Monte

1043

4994

City of South Gate

5546

5650

City of South Pasadena

361

1386

City of Temple City

638

1750

City of Torrance

1786

1197

City of Vernon

17

8134

City of Walnut

408

1336

City of West Covina

3702

3420

City of West Hollywood

827

2238

City of Westlake Village

46

550

City of Whittier

3050

3488

Los Angeles

143218

3541

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

349

4255

Los Angeles – Alsace

480

3857

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

83

3317

Los Angeles – Arleta

2068

6017

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

344

2346

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

792

2545

Los Angeles – Bel Air

116

1376

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

180

1437

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

215

1632

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

5371

6182

Los Angeles – Brentwood

432

1396

Los Angeles – Brookside

6

1033

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

169

2373

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

2664

4080

Los Angeles – Carthay

290

2019

Los Angeles – Central

2588

6637

Los Angeles – Century City

175

1368

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1818

5384

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

938

2531

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

118

1287

Los Angeles – Chinatown

182

2269

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

399

2742

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

457

3016

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

402

2907

Los Angeles – Crestview

242

2129

Los Angeles – Del Rey

489

1633

Los Angeles – Downtown*

1058

3846

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

889

2246

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

832

2841

Los Angeles – Echo Park

365

2560

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1688

4038

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

130

2276

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

352

3461

Los Angeles – Encino

979

2167

Los Angeles – Exposition

87

2616

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1712

3811

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

51

1417

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

404

4632

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2853

6013

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

918

2905

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

320

2973

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1728

2970

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

1148

5338

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

310

1819

Los Angeles – Harbor City

623

2143

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

1225

2810

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

38

1577

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

668

3704

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1976

5209

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1496

3091

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

549

3958

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1653

2422

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

494

1678

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

982

3441

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

329

4075

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1457

2819

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

118

2588

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1440

3412

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

726

5528

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

408

2678

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1370

4203

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

440

5483

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

679

2396

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

130

4149

Los Angeles – Longwood

142

3299

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

317

1467

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

259

3034

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

36

1152

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

462

1088

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

52

1193

Los Angeles – Melrose

2495

3211

Los Angeles – Mid-city

343

2282

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

259

1440

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

1212

5024

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

716

2965

Los Angeles – North Hills

2525

4101

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

5513

3641

Los Angeles – Northridge

1977

2832

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

192

902

Los Angeles – Pacoima

4920

6391

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

43

1118

Los Angeles – Palms

677

1543

Los Angeles – Panorama City

3990

5302

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

168

1237

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

2123

5074

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

41

1283

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

176

1608

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

564

1585

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

112

1707

Los Angeles – Regent Square

37

1331

Los Angeles – Reseda

3186

4158

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

175

3775

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

54

1277

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

2303

2951

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

105

2364

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1562

1790

Los Angeles – Silverlake

853

1935

Los Angeles – South Carthay

159

1501

Los Angeles – South Park

2427

6393

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

174

3796

Los Angeles – Studio City

342

1524

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

2432

4634

Los Angeles – Sunland

621

3043

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

4609

5594

Los Angeles – Tarzana

995

3223

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1511

3827

Los Angeles – Thai Town

267

2722

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

143

1643

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

29

2221

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

33

1776

Los Angeles – Tujunga

767

2758

Los Angeles – University Hills

74

2158

Los Angeles – University Park

1390

5063

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

965

3215

Los Angeles – Valley Village

660

2670

Los Angeles – Van Nuys*

4227

4536

Los Angeles – Venice

456

1346

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

841

4890

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

420

5485

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

2300

5584

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3596

6916

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

263

3131

Los Angeles – View Heights

64

1733

Los Angeles – Watts

2342

5488

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

165

3357

Los Angeles – West Adams

1127

4079

Los Angeles – West Hills

771

1902

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

644

1711

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2861

5333

Los Angeles – Westchester

587

1138

Los Angeles – Westlake

2820

4751

Los Angeles – Westwood

642

1186

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2806

7767

Los Angeles – Wilmington

2197

3889

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1437

2864

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1834

3541

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

1376

2022

Unincorporated – Acton

98

1229

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

55

1323

Unincorporated – Altadena

881

2020

Unincorporated – Anaverde

27

1790

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

127

1591

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1878

4425

Unincorporated – Athens Village

304

6208

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

348

5137

Unincorporated – Azusa

643

4038

Unincorporated – Bassett

799

5392

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

15

1398

Unincorporated – Bradbury

6

5556

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

196

2536

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2288

8415

Unincorporated – Cerritos

25

4259

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

27

3846

Unincorporated – Covina

597

3550

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

420

3195

Unincorporated – Del Aire

90

2049

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

34

1408

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

77

3089

Unincorporated – Duarte

191

4313

Unincorporated – East Covina

8

2432

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

146

2759

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

2

1754

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

7933

6333

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

104

1624

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

801

5233

Unincorporated – East Whittier

121

2280

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

195

2218

Unincorporated – El Monte

7

4828

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

10

602

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

4238

6550

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

16

2424

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1402

2507

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

73

2904

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

9

820

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

51

3612

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

298

1505

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

9

1331

Unincorporated – La Rambla

82

3952

Unincorporated – La Verne*

46

2255

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

127

1796

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

9

1347

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

396

3048

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

30

1826

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

895

3970

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

26

1485

Unincorporated – Littlerock

106

2636

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

25

1928

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

128

3586

Unincorporated – Llano

5

570

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

99

1052

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

91

2345

Unincorporated – Newhall

31

14091

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

36

3005

Unincorporated – North Whittier

286

3421

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

466

1939

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

29

3444

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

5

805

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

28

1431

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

42

6785

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

19

980

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

280

2170

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

99

3720

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

30

3222

Unincorporated – Rosewood

43

3344

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

41

3437

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

132

3927

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

903

1770

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

3

350

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

1030

5094

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

13

639

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

31

11610

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

160

859

Unincorporated – Saugus

45

29032

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

12

3371

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

7

1538

Unincorporated – South El Monte

113

6295

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

236

2667

Unincorporated – South Whittier

2362

3988

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

19

2433

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

249

1188

Unincorporated – Sun Village

232

3844

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

68

5247

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

19

1146

Unincorporated – Val Verde

113

3415

Unincorporated – Valencia

57

1855

Unincorporated – Valinda

1071

4583

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

196

1685

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

870

5389

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

8

529

Unincorporated – West Carson

540

2445

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

45

4727

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

487

4952

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

25

1840

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

1297

4817

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

13

1000

Unincorporated – Westhills

13

1549

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

86

2335

Unincorporated – Whittier

82

2167

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1756

5030

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

155

2572

–  Under Investigation

3936

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 131 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

