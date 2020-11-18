Nov. 18, 2020 Covid Report: 36 New Deaths and 3,944 New Confirmed Cases in Los Angeles County

Public Health to Update Health Officer Order as COVID-19 Transmission Surges and Hospitalizations Accelerate
As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations continue to increase, the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be modified with an effective date of Friday, November 20 to reduce the possibility for crowding and reduce the potential for exposures in settings where people are not always wearing their face coverings in an effort to prevent more cases, increased hospitalizations and more deaths.
On Friday, the following will go into effect:
In addition, the County has established thresholds for additional actions if cases and/or hospitalizations continue to increase.
If the five-day average of cases is 4,000 or more or hospitalizations are more than 1,750 per day, outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be prohibited and these businesses will only be able to offer pick-up and delivery services.
If the five-day average of cases is 4,500 or more or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day, a Safer at Home Order will be mandated for three weeks. The Order would only allow essential and emergency workers and those securing essential services to leave their homes. In addition, a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew would be mandated, with essential workers exempt.
Today, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 36 new deaths and 3,944 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 348,336 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,335 deaths. Upon further investigation, 131 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
Public Health cautions, that if this County surge continues at the current rate of increase, by December 6, less than three weeks from today, daily new cases could reach 4,000.
There are 1,188 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 27% of these people are in the ICU. On November 1, the average daily number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 was 791.
Testing results are available for more than 3,440,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. The County’s test positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that come back positive, has increased from an average of about 5.1% on November 8 to about 7.1% today. For comparison, the test positivity rate was 3.9% on November 1.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to everyone who is experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved one or friend to COVID-19. We wish you comfort and healing during this very difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “COVID-19 is relentless, and we have seen other communities and states who have few or no restrictions see devastating numbers of people becoming seriously ill and passing away. In Utah, the current case rate is currently over 1,200 per 100,000 people. In Indiana, the rate is 1,100 per 100,000 people. In California, the rate is around 250 per 100,000 people. I think we should each ask ourselves and those we care about to commit to making those changes that we know prevent a great deal of suffering and death from COVID-19. Change any plans for indoor gatherings that involve people not in your households. Avoid all activities where there will be crowds and where it is hard to maintain a distance of six feet from others. Wear face coverings inside and outside if you are with people who are older or who have underlying health conditions. And make sure to follow all the rules at businesses, worksites and retail establishments.”
The best way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to stay home and celebrate with people who live in your household. Connect with friends and family you don’t live with using all of the technology that allows us to see and hear each other from afar. If you do choose to gather, closely follow the guidance for private gatherings. Gather outdoors with no more than two other households, and no more than 15 people; wear face coverings unless eating or drinking and stay at least 6 feet apart. Limit the gathering to no more than two hours and do not share food or utensils.
While we made progress narrowing the gaps, as cases surge, we are beginning to see some higher rates of disproportionality. After the July surge through mid-September, we saw the gap between Latino/Latinx residents and other residents begin to close. At its lowest point, Latino/Latinx residents had case rates that were less than two times that of White residents. However, since mid-September, Latino/Latinx residents are experiencing case rates that are about two times that of White and African American/Black residents. Asian residents continue to have the lowest case rates.
During the July and August peak, the rates of hospitalization among Latino/Latinx residents was 30 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, three times that of White residents. This gap slowly closed from July through mid-September, when the hospitalization rate for Latino/Latinx residents fell to about 8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, two times the rate of hospitalization for White residents. As of November 7, Latino/Latinx residents are now back up to almost 10.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, over two times the rate of White residents at 3.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.
We are seeing a downward trend in deaths across racial and ethnic groups, which has also brought a closing of the gap between the highest-income areas and the lowest income areas. On November 8, the death rate for the lowest income areas was 1.5 deaths per 100,000 people, slightly more than two times that of the highest income areas.
It is encouraging to see the downward trends on deaths and a closing of this gap; at the same time, we know that we are experiencing another surge in cases in the County, are aware that this could end up having devastating impacts on death rates, and worry that once again African American/Black and Latino/Latinx residents will be at highest risk.
Of the 36 new deaths reported today, 16 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Twenty-eight people who died had underlying health conditions including 12 people over the age of 80, 9 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.
Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,920 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
348336
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
|
330689
|
— Long Beach
|
14487
|
— Pasadena
|
3160
|
Deaths
|
7335
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
6939
|
— Long Beach
|
266
|
— Pasadena
|
130
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– 0 to 4
|
5990
|
– 5 to 11
|
12941
|
– 12 to 17
|
15924
|
– 18 to 29
|
82526
|
– 30 to 49
|
112881
|
– 50 to 64
|
62955
|
– 65 to 79
|
24671
|
– over 80
|
10684
|
– Under Investigation
|
2117
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Female
|
167168
|
– Male
|
159582
|
– Other
|
178
|
– Under Investigation
|
3761
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
319
|
– Asian
|
10630
|
– Black
|
10246
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
131690
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
980
|
– White
|
29331
|
– Other
|
33091
|
– Under Investigation
|
114402
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
26763
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
17
|
– Asian
|
979
|
– Black
|
655
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
3585
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
20
|
– White
|
1619
|
– Other
|
45
|
– Under Investigation
|
19
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
256
|
1226
|
City of Alhambra
|
1639
|
1890
|
City of Arcadia
|
668
|
1157
|
City of Artesia
|
478
|
2846
|
City of Avalon
|
5
|
129
|
City of Azusa
|
1979
|
3955
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
3841
|
5003
|
City of Bell
|
1975
|
5436
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
2496
|
5795
|
City of Bellflower
|
2995
|
3853
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
863
|
2500
|
City of Bradbury
|
21
|
1964
|
City of Burbank
|
2300
|
2146
|
City of Calabasas
|
366
|
1505
|
City of Carson
|
2321
|
2473
|
City of Cerritos
|
734
|
1466
|
City of Claremont
|
560
|
1535
|
City of Commerce*
|
753
|
5762
|
City of Compton
|
4993
|
4998
|
City of Covina
|
1785
|
3640
|
City of Cudahy
|
1373
|
5639
|
City of Culver City
|
517
|
1297
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
785
|
1365
|
City of Downey
|
5325
|
4660
|
City of Duarte
|
709
|
3220
|
City of El Monte
|
5518
|
4705
|
City of El Segundo
|
170
|
1013
|
City of Gardena
|
1513
|
2468
|
City of Glendale
|
5361
|
2596
|
City of Glendora
|
1517
|
2875
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
638
|
4347
|
City of Hawthorne
|
2478
|
2791
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
309
|
1571
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
22
|
1164
|
City of Huntington Park
|
3567
|
5997
|
City of Industry
|
58
|
13272
|
City of Inglewood
|
3659
|
3221
|
City of Irwindale
|
84
|
5757
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
227
|
1097
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
66
|
1210
|
City of La Mirada
|
1092
|
2202
|
City of La Puente
|
1939
|
4764
|
City of La Verne
|
679
|
2040
|
City of Lakewood
|
1639
|
2040
|
City of Lancaster*
|
5369
|
3323
|
City of Lawndale
|
857
|
2550
|
City of Lomita
|
301
|
1452
|
City of Lynwood*
|
4064
|
5641
|
City of Malibu
|
137
|
1057
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
469
|
1303
|
City of Maywood
|
1711
|
6100
|
City of Monrovia
|
981
|
2528
|
City of Montebello
|
2973
|
4618
|
City of Monterey Park
|
1201
|
1929
|
City of Norwalk
|
4340
|
4033
|
City of Palmdale
|
6418
|
4037
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
125
|
924
|
City of Paramount
|
3000
|
5355
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
3168
|
4928
|
City of Pomona
|
7245
|
4646
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
382
|
894
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
778
|
1133
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
12
|
619
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
59
|
727
|
City of Rosemead
|
1145
|
2069
|
City of San Dimas*
|
748
|
2167
|
City of San Fernando
|
1376
|
5591
|
City of San Gabriel
|
847
|
2068
|
City of San Marino
|
104
|
783
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
5303
|
2406
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
708
|
3855
|
City of Santa Monica
|
1283
|
1388
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
107
|
974
|
City of Signal Hill
|
362
|
3069
|
City of South El Monte
|
1043
|
4994
|
City of South Gate
|
5546
|
5650
|
City of South Pasadena
|
361
|
1386
|
City of Temple City
|
638
|
1750
|
City of Torrance
|
1786
|
1197
|
City of Vernon
|
17
|
8134
|
City of Walnut
|
408
|
1336
|
City of West Covina
|
3702
|
3420
|
City of West Hollywood
|
827
|
2238
|
City of Westlake Village
|
46
|
550
|
City of Whittier
|
3050
|
3488
|
Los Angeles
|
143218
|
3541
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
349
|
4255
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
480
|
3857
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
5000
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
83
|
3317
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
2068
|
6017
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
344
|
2346
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
792
|
2545
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
116
|
1376
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
180
|
1437
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
215
|
1632
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
5371
|
6182
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
432
|
1396
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
6
|
1033
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
169
|
2373
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
2664
|
4080
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
290
|
2019
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
2588
|
6637
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
175
|
1368
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
1818
|
5384
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
938
|
2531
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
118
|
1287
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
182
|
2269
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
399
|
2742
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
457
|
3016
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
402
|
2907
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
242
|
2129
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
489
|
1633
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
1058
|
3846
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
889
|
2246
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
832
|
2841
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
365
|
2560
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
1688
|
4038
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
130
|
2276
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
352
|
3461
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
979
|
2167
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
87
|
2616
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
1712
|
3811
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
51
|
1417
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
404
|
4632
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
2853
|
6013
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
918
|
2905
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
320
|
2973
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
1728
|
2970
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
1148
|
5338
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
310
|
1819
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
623
|
2143
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
1225
|
2810
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
38
|
1577
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
668
|
3704
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
1976
|
5209
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
1496
|
3091
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
549
|
3958
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
1653
|
2422
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
494
|
1678
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
982
|
3441
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
329
|
4075
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
1457
|
2819
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
118
|
2588
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
1440
|
3412
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
726
|
5528
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
408
|
2678
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
1370
|
4203
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
440
|
5483
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
679
|
2396
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
130
|
4149
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
142
|
3299
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
317
|
1467
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
259
|
3034
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
36
|
1152
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
462
|
1088
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
52
|
1193
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
2495
|
3211
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
343
|
2282
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
259
|
1440
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
1212
|
5024
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
716
|
2965
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
2525
|
4101
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
5513
|
3641
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
1977
|
2832
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
192
|
902
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
4920
|
6391
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
43
|
1118
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
677
|
1543
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
3990
|
5302
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
168
|
1237
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
2123
|
5074
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
41
|
1283
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
176
|
1608
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
564
|
1585
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
112
|
1707
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
37
|
1331
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
3186
|
4158
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
175
|
3775
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
54
|
1277
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
2303
|
2951
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
105
|
2364
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
1562
|
1790
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
853
|
1935
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
159
|
1501
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
2427
|
6393
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
174
|
3796
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
342
|
1524
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
2432
|
4634
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
621
|
3043
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
7
|
1082
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
4609
|
5594
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
995
|
3223
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
1511
|
3827
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
267
|
2722
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
143
|
1643
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
29
|
2221
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
33
|
1776
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
767
|
2758
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
74
|
2158
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
1390
|
5063
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
965
|
3215
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
660
|
2670
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys*
|
4227
|
4536
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
456
|
1346
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
841
|
4890
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
420
|
5485
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
2300
|
5584
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
3596
|
6916
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
263
|
3131
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
64
|
1733
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
2342
|
5488
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
165
|
3357
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
1127
|
4079
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
771
|
1902
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
644
|
1711
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
2861
|
5333
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
587
|
1138
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
2820
|
4751
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
642
|
1186
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
2806
|
7767
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
2197
|
3889
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
1437
|
2864
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
1834
|
3541
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
1376
|
2022
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
98
|
1229
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
55
|
1323
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
881
|
2020
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
27
|
1790
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
6
|
482
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
127
|
1591
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
1878
|
4425
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
304
|
6208
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
348
|
5137
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
643
|
4038
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
799
|
5392
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
15
|
1398
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
6
|
5556
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
196
|
2536
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
2288
|
8415
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
25
|
4259
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
27
|
3846
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
597
|
3550
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
420
|
3195
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
90
|
2049
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
3
|
943
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
34
|
1408
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
77
|
3089
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
191
|
4313
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
8
|
2432
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
146
|
2759
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
2
|
1754
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
7933
|
6333
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
104
|
1624
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
801
|
5233
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
121
|
2280
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
195
|
2218
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
7
|
4828
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
10
|
602
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
4238
|
6550
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
16
|
2424
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
1402
|
2507
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
73
|
2904
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
9
|
820
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
51
|
3612
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
298
|
1505
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
9
|
1331
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
82
|
3952
|
Unincorporated – La Verne*
|
46
|
2255
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
127
|
1796
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
9
|
1347
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
396
|
3048
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
30
|
1826
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
895
|
3970
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
26
|
1485
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
106
|
2636
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
25
|
1928
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
128
|
3586
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
5
|
570
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
99
|
1052
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
91
|
2345
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
31
|
14091
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
36
|
3005
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
286
|
3421
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
466
|
1939
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
3
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
29
|
3444
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
5
|
805
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
28
|
1431
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
42
|
6785
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
19
|
980
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
280
|
2170
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
99
|
3720
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
30
|
3222
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
43
|
3344
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
41
|
3437
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
132
|
3927
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
903
|
1770
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
3
|
350
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
1030
|
5094
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
13
|
639
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
7
|
2273
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
31
|
11610
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
160
|
859
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
45
|
29032
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
12
|
3371
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
7
|
1538
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
113
|
6295
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
236
|
2667
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
2362
|
3988
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
19
|
2433
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
249
|
1188
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
232
|
3844
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
68
|
5247
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
19
|
1146
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
113
|
3415
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
57
|
1855
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
1071
|
4583
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
196
|
1685
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
870
|
5389
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
8
|
529
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
540
|
2445
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
45
|
4727
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
487
|
4952
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
25
|
1840
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
1297
|
4817
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
13
|
1000
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
13
|
1549
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
86
|
2335
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
82
|
2167
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
3
|
25000
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
1756
|
5030
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
155
|
2572
|
– Under Investigation
|
3936
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 131 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
