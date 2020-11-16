Public Health Reports 6 New Deaths and 2,795 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

Public Health Officials Urge Immediate Action as COVID-19 Cases Surge in L.A. County and Hospitalization Continue to Increase
As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations continue to rise here and across California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) urges everyone to take immediate action to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to stay home as much as possible for the next two to three weeks except for accessing essential services.
Today, Public Health has confirmed 6 new deaths and 2,795 new cases of COVID-19. Over the weekend, Public Health reported a total of 6,841 new cases; 3,780 new cases for Saturday and 3,061 new cases for Sunday. The County has not experienced daily numbers like this since late July, during the last surge that resulted in many people becoming very seriously ill and losing their lives to COVID-19.
Younger residents are among those driving the surge in increasing cases. In the last month, the case rate for residents age 18 to 29 years old has more than doubled, from 11.5 cases per 100,000 people to 25 cases per 100,000 people. The second highest group, residents ages 30 through 49 years old, has nearly doubled from 9.4 cases to 18 cases per 100,000 people.
There are 1,049 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU. This is the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 each day since the beginning of September and is the second day in a row the daily number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 exceeded 1,000.
When compared to other age groups, residents 80 years old and older are bearing the largest burden of serious illness. This is most unfortunate and serves as a stark reminder that young people are spreading the virus with disastrous results for our elderly.
Additionally, Pacific Islanders, Latino/Latinx residents and African American/Black residents consistently have the highest rate of hospitalizations across age groups. While we made progress narrowing the gaps, as cases surge, we are beginning to see higher rates of disproportionality.
It is important for everyone in L.A. County, businesses and residents, to return to the mindset we had earlier in the pandemic where we followed the rules. For residents we ask you to take the following immediate actions:
Businesses can also step up by doing the following:
Testing results are available for nearly 3,410,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. While testing is essential to identifying people who are positive for COVID-19, being tested, even frequently, in no way prevents you from becoming infected, or protects others from you if you are an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. It only provides you information about one moment in time, and does not mean you will not become positive for the virus the next day or week. Wearing face coverings over both your nose and mouth, distancing from other people outside your household, hand washing and avoiding crowds are the most important prevention tools for us to use right now.
To date, Public Health identified 342,343 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,275 deaths. Upon further investigation, 12 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
“Reporting these numbers is devastating because they represent real people who are no longer with us, and we are thinking of every family member and friend who are grieving these people. We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Given our recent huge increases in daily cases and now hospitalizations, it is clear that L.A. County is at a very dangerous point in the pandemic. I ask every resident and business across the county to put slowing the spread of COVID-19 at the very top of mind, all day and every day. There is no path forward for our recovery until we get this pandemic back under control. A surge like the one we are experiencing is not inevitable because the weather is colder, or we are fatigued. Every single day, health care workers and essential workers at grocery stores, driving our buses, and working in factories and farms, go to work so we can get through this pandemic with enough to eat, clothes to wear, and care when we fall sick. We need to honor and thank all our essential workers by not getting infected and passing on the virus to others. There is light at the end of the tunnel with positive news about vaccines. We need to hang in together, make sure our actions are informed by the science and take care of each other.”
Today, the state released the weekly update to each county’s current status in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier framework, and it is clear that statewide and in L.A. County, the numbers are alarming. Many California counties have moved back to Tier 1, the most restrictive tier. L.A. County’s adjusted case rate has nearly doubled, from 7.6 per 100,000 people last week to 13.7 per 100,000 people this week. The County’s overall test positivity rate increased from 3.8% to 5.3%.
Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes are the most common underlying health conditions among people hospitalized with COVID-19. Many people have multiple underlying health conditions.
Of the six new deaths reported today, three people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old and three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old. Five people who died had underlying health conditions including two people over the age of 80 and three people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old.
Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,864 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
342343
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
|
325060
|
— Long Beach
|
14200
|
— Pasadena
|
3083
|
Deaths
|
7275
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
6880
|
— Long Beach
|
266
|
— Pasadena
|
129
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– 0 to 4
|
5894
|
– 5 to 11
|
12672
|
– 12 to 17
|
15585
|
– 18 to 29
|
81109
|
– 30 to 49
|
110952
|
– 50 to 64
|
61914
|
– 65 to 79
|
24291
|
– over 80
|
10565
|
– Under Investigation
|
2078
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Female
|
164228
|
– Male
|
156981
|
– Other
|
172
|
– Under Investigation
|
3679
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
314
|
– Asian
|
10363
|
– Black
|
10004
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
128713
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
962
|
– White
|
28722
|
– Other
|
32692
|
– Under Investigation
|
113290
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
26402
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
16
|
– Asian
|
970
|
– Black
|
653
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
3551
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
20
|
– White
|
1611
|
– Other
|
43
|
– Under Investigation
|
16
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
246
|
1178
|
City of Alhambra
|
1597
|
1841
|
City of Arcadia
|
656
|
1136
|
City of Artesia
|
461
|
2745
|
City of Avalon
|
5
|
129
|
City of Azusa
|
1953
|
3903
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
3749
|
4883
|
City of Bell
|
1948
|
5362
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
2462
|
5716
|
City of Bellflower
|
2949
|
3794
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
845
|
2448
|
City of Bradbury
|
21
|
1964
|
City of Burbank
|
2250
|
2099
|
City of Calabasas
|
357
|
1468
|
City of Carson
|
2277
|
2426
|
City of Cerritos
|
726
|
1450
|
City of Claremont
|
543
|
1488
|
City of Commerce*
|
740
|
5662
|
City of Compton
|
4912
|
4917
|
City of Covina
|
1753
|
3575
|
City of Cudahy
|
1352
|
5553
|
City of Culver City
|
500
|
1254
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
768
|
1335
|
City of Downey
|
5222
|
4570
|
City of Duarte
|
691
|
3139
|
City of El Monte
|
5420
|
4622
|
City of El Segundo
|
167
|
995
|
City of Gardena
|
1485
|
2422
|
City of Glendale
|
5274
|
2554
|
City of Glendora
|
1493
|
2830
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
623
|
4245
|
City of Hawthorne
|
2417
|
2722
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
302
|
1535
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
22
|
1164
|
City of Huntington Park
|
3524
|
5924
|
City of Industry
|
63
|
14416
|
City of Inglewood
|
3564
|
3138
|
City of Irwindale
|
82
|
5620
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
224
|
1082
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
66
|
1210
|
City of La Mirada
|
1063
|
2143
|
City of La Puente
|
1914
|
4703
|
City of La Verne
|
666
|
2001
|
City of Lakewood
|
1615
|
2010
|
City of Lancaster*
|
5254
|
3252
|
City of Lawndale
|
840
|
2499
|
City of Lomita
|
299
|
1442
|
City of Lynwood*
|
4002
|
5555
|
City of Malibu
|
133
|
1026
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
462
|
1283
|
City of Maywood
|
1696
|
6047
|
City of Monrovia
|
962
|
2479
|
City of Montebello
|
2924
|
4542
|
City of Monterey Park
|
1172
|
1882
|
City of Norwalk
|
4254
|
3953
|
City of Palmdale
|
6221
|
3913
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
124
|
917
|
City of Paramount
|
2945
|
5257
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
3098
|
4819
|
City of Pomona
|
7050
|
4521
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
374
|
875
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
756
|
1100
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
12
|
619
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
58
|
715
|
City of Rosemead
|
1104
|
1995
|
City of San Dimas*
|
722
|
2092
|
City of San Fernando
|
1349
|
5481
|
City of San Gabriel
|
832
|
2032
|
City of San Marino
|
104
|
783
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
5194
|
2356
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
691
|
3763
|
City of Santa Monica
|
1250
|
1352
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
104
|
946
|
City of Signal Hill
|
357
|
3026
|
City of South El Monte
|
1019
|
4879
|
City of South Gate
|
5466
|
5569
|
City of South Pasadena
|
357
|
1370
|
City of Temple City
|
627
|
1720
|
City of Torrance
|
1756
|
1176
|
City of Vernon
|
18
|
8612
|
City of Walnut
|
394
|
1290
|
City of West Covina
|
3635
|
3358
|
City of West Hollywood
|
805
|
2179
|
City of Westlake Village
|
46
|
550
|
City of Whittier
|
2985
|
3414
|
Los Angeles
|
140586
|
3476
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
343
|
4182
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
472
|
3793
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
5000
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
83
|
3317
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
2020
|
5877
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
342
|
2332
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
770
|
2474
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
115
|
1364
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
178
|
1421
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
211
|
1602
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
5294
|
6093
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
419
|
1354
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
6
|
1033
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
166
|
2331
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
2607
|
3993
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
283
|
1970
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
2543
|
6522
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
172
|
1345
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
1772
|
5248
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
910
|
2455
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
113
|
1232
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
173
|
2157
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
390
|
2680
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
437
|
2884
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
393
|
2842
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
237
|
2085
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
480
|
1603
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
1037
|
3770
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
875
|
2210
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
815
|
2783
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
357
|
2504
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
1647
|
3939
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
127
|
2223
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
347
|
3412
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
948
|
2099
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
86
|
2586
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
1677
|
3734
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
48
|
1333
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
397
|
4552
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
2808
|
5918
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
906
|
2867
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
313
|
2908
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
1676
|
2880
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
1127
|
5241
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
308
|
1808
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
602
|
2071
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
1209
|
2773
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
38
|
1577
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
657
|
3643
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
1956
|
5156
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
1460
|
3017
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
543
|
3915
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
1630
|
2388
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
475
|
1614
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
975
|
3416
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
320
|
3964
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
1443
|
2791
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
114
|
2501
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
1408
|
3336
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
717
|
5460
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
398
|
2612
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
1346
|
4129
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
438
|
5458
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
664
|
2343
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
128
|
4086
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
143
|
3322
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
306
|
1416
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
254
|
2976
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
36
|
1152
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
450
|
1060
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
51
|
1170
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
2435
|
3134
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
333
|
2216
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
252
|
1401
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
1194
|
4949
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
702
|
2907
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
2488
|
4041
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
5414
|
3575
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
1936
|
2774
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
186
|
874
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
4833
|
6278
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
41
|
1066
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
662
|
1509
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
3938
|
5233
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
163
|
1200
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
2098
|
5014
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
41
|
1283
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
174
|
1589
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
548
|
1540
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
110
|
1677
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
36
|
1295
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
3112
|
4062
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
169
|
3645
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
52
|
1230
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
2282
|
2924
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
99
|
2229
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
1536
|
1760
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
825
|
1871
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
155
|
1463
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
2401
|
6325
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
172
|
3752
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
337
|
1502
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
2400
|
4573
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
612
|
2999
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
7
|
1082
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
4511
|
5475
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
977
|
3164
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
1480
|
3749
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
263
|
2681
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
141
|
1620
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
29
|
2221
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
33
|
1776
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
746
|
2682
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
73
|
2129
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
1364
|
4968
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
945
|
3148
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
644
|
2605
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys*
|
4132
|
4434
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
440
|
1299
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
822
|
4779
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
406
|
5302
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
2250
|
5463
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
3555
|
6837
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
257
|
3060
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
61
|
1651
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
2307
|
5406
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
157
|
3194
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
1113
|
4028
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
746
|
1840
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
638
|
1695
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
2828
|
5272
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
574
|
1112
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
2786
|
4694
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
620
|
1146
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
2763
|
7648
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
2147
|
3801
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
1415
|
2820
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
1792
|
3460
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
1356
|
1993
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
99
|
1242
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
54
|
1299
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
868
|
1990
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
25
|
1658
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
6
|
482
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
122
|
1529
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
1842
|
4340
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
295
|
6024
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
343
|
5063
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
634
|
3982
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
789
|
5325
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
12
|
1118
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
4
|
3704
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
192
|
2484
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
2269
|
8345
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
25
|
4259
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
27
|
3846
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
585
|
3478
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
413
|
3142
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
86
|
1958
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
3
|
943
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
33
|
1366
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
77
|
3089
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
191
|
4313
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
8
|
2432
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
141
|
2664
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
2
|
1754
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
7816
|
6239
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
103
|
1609
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
791
|
5167
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
117
|
2205
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
194
|
2207
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
7
|
4828
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
10
|
602
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
4186
|
6469
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
15
|
2273
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
1372
|
2453
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
72
|
2864
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
9
|
820
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
51
|
3612
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
291
|
1470
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
9
|
1331
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
82
|
3952
|
Unincorporated – La Verne*
|
45
|
2206
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
122
|
1725
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
9
|
1347
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
384
|
2955
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
30
|
1826
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
863
|
3828
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
25
|
1428
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
106
|
2636
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
24
|
1850
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
123
|
3446
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
5
|
570
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
101
|
1073
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
91
|
2345
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
30
|
13636
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
36
|
3005
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
279
|
3337
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
463
|
1926
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
3
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
27
|
3207
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
5
|
805
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
28
|
1431
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
42
|
6785
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
19
|
980
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
274
|
2123
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
98
|
3683
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
30
|
3222
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
42
|
3266
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
41
|
3437
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
132
|
3927
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
889
|
1742
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
3
|
350
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
1006
|
4975
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
13
|
639
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
7
|
2273
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
29
|
10861
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
161
|
865
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
44
|
28387
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
12
|
3371
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
6
|
1319
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
111
|
6184
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
232
|
2622
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
2334
|
3941
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
19
|
2433
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
247
|
1178
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
222
|
3678
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
67
|
5170
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
19
|
1146
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
112
|
3385
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
57
|
1855
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
1049
|
4488
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
190
|
1633
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
859
|
5321
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
8
|
529
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
515
|
2332
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
45
|
4727
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
480
|
4881
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
25
|
1840
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
1274
|
4732
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
13
|
1000
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
14
|
1669
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
85
|
2308
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
81
|
2141
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
3
|
25000
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
1726
|
4944
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
152
|
2522
|
– Under Investigation
|
4481
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 12 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
