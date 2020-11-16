Public Health Reports 6 New Deaths and 2,795 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

Public Health Officials Urge Immediate Action as COVID-19 Cases Surge in L.A. County and Hospitalization Continue to Increase

As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations continue to rise here and across California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) urges everyone to take immediate action to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to stay home as much as possible for the next two to three weeks except for accessing essential services.

Today, Public Health has confirmed 6 new deaths and 2,795 new cases of COVID-19. Over the weekend, Public Health reported a total of 6,841 new cases; 3,780 new cases for Saturday and 3,061 new cases for Sunday. The County has not experienced daily numbers like this since late July, during the last surge that resulted in many people becoming very seriously ill and losing their lives to COVID-19.

Younger residents are among those driving the surge in increasing cases. In the last month, the case rate for residents age 18 to 29 years old has more than doubled, from 11.5 cases per 100,000 people to 25 cases per 100,000 people. The second highest group, residents ages 30 through 49 years old, has nearly doubled from 9.4 cases to 18 cases per 100,000 people.

There are 1,049 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU. This is the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 each day since the beginning of September and is the second day in a row the daily number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 exceeded 1,000.

When compared to other age groups, residents 80 years old and older are bearing the largest burden of serious illness. This is most unfortunate and serves as a stark reminder that young people are spreading the virus with disastrous results for our elderly.

Additionally, Pacific Islanders, Latino/Latinx residents and African American/Black residents consistently have the highest rate of hospitalizations across age groups. While we made progress narrowing the gaps, as cases surge, we are beginning to see higher rates of disproportionality.

It is important for everyone in L.A. County, businesses and residents, to return to the mindset we had earlier in the pandemic where we followed the rules. For residents we ask you to take the following immediate actions:

Re-think your holiday plans and cancel any plans for travel outside the region in the coming weeks.

If you have plans to celebrate thanksgiving with others who are not in your household, please make sure you will celebrate outdoors with only two other households. If you need to be indoors, this can only happen with members of your immediate household. This is particularly important since people will need to take off their face coverings while eating and drinking.

Stay home as much as possible for the next two to three weeks except for accessing essential services. This is especially important for people who are older and people with serious underlying health conditions. When possible, try to use delivery services for groceries and medicines. If this isn’t possible, assign one person from your household to take care of errands and shopping.

If you live with people that are older or have serious health conditions, wear masks and keep your distance both indoors and outdoors as much as possible. Higher risk household members should try when possible to eat by themselves and particularly avoid being in close contacts with other people who have possible exposures at their jobs or in the community.

If you are positive or a close contact of someone who is positive, please follow the Public Health Orders to isolate or quarantine for the full amount of time; 10 days for isolating if you are positive and 14 days if you need to quarantine.

If you have engaged in risky activities where you may have been exposed because you were in a crowd with people who weren’t wearing masks and distancing, please self-quarantine for 14 days.

Businesses can also step up by doing the following:

Follow all safety protocols closely and ensure adherence with masking, infection control and distancing requirements.

Make sure there are no crowded places or spaces at your site, and limit occupancy to make sure that everyone can always distance at least six feet.

Allow as many employees to work from home as much as possible.

Call Public Health immediately if there have been three or more cases within 14 days at your worksite at 888-397-3993.

Testing results are available for nearly 3,410,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. While testing is essential to identifying people who are positive for COVID-19, being tested, even frequently, in no way prevents you from becoming infected, or protects others from you if you are an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. It only provides you information about one moment in time, and does not mean you will not become positive for the virus the next day or week. Wearing face coverings over both your nose and mouth, distancing from other people outside your household, hand washing and avoiding crowds are the most important prevention tools for us to use right now.

To date, Public Health identified 342,343 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,275 deaths. Upon further investigation, 12 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

“Reporting these numbers is devastating because they represent real people who are no longer with us, and we are thinking of every family member and friend who are grieving these people. We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Given our recent huge increases in daily cases and now hospitalizations, it is clear that L.A. County is at a very dangerous point in the pandemic. I ask every resident and business across the county to put slowing the spread of COVID-19 at the very top of mind, all day and every day. There is no path forward for our recovery until we get this pandemic back under control. A surge like the one we are experiencing is not inevitable because the weather is colder, or we are fatigued. Every single day, health care workers and essential workers at grocery stores, driving our buses, and working in factories and farms, go to work so we can get through this pandemic with enough to eat, clothes to wear, and care when we fall sick. We need to honor and thank all our essential workers by not getting infected and passing on the virus to others. There is light at the end of the tunnel with positive news about vaccines. We need to hang in together, make sure our actions are informed by the science and take care of each other.”

Today, the state released the weekly update to each county’s current status in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier framework, and it is clear that statewide and in L.A. County, the numbers are alarming. Many California counties have moved back to Tier 1, the most restrictive tier. L.A. County’s adjusted case rate has nearly doubled, from 7.6 per 100,000 people last week to 13.7 per 100,000 people this week. The County’s overall test positivity rate increased from 3.8% to 5.3%.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes are the most common underlying health conditions among people hospitalized with COVID-19. Many people have multiple underlying health conditions.

Of the six new deaths reported today, three people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old and three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old. Five people who died had underlying health conditions including two people over the age of 80 and three people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old.

Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,864 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 342343 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 325060 — Long Beach 14200 — Pasadena 3083 Deaths 7275 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6880 — Long Beach 266 — Pasadena 129 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 5894 – 5 to 11 12672 – 12 to 17 15585 – 18 to 29 81109 – 30 to 49 110952 – 50 to 64 61914 – 65 to 79 24291 – over 80 10565 – Under Investigation 2078 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 164228 – Male 156981 – Other 172 – Under Investigation 3679 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 314 – Asian 10363 – Black 10004 – Hispanic/Latino 128713 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 962 – White 28722 – Other 32692 – Under Investigation 113290 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 26402 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 16 – Asian 970 – Black 653 – Hispanic/Latino 3551 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 20 – White 1611 – Other 43 – Under Investigation 16 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 246 1178 City of Alhambra 1597 1841 City of Arcadia 656 1136 City of Artesia 461 2745 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1953 3903 City of Baldwin Park 3749 4883 City of Bell 1948 5362 City of Bell Gardens 2462 5716 City of Bellflower 2949 3794 City of Beverly Hills 845 2448 City of Bradbury 21 1964 City of Burbank 2250 2099 City of Calabasas 357 1468 City of Carson 2277 2426 City of Cerritos 726 1450 City of Claremont 543 1488 City of Commerce* 740 5662 City of Compton 4912 4917 City of Covina 1753 3575 City of Cudahy 1352 5553 City of Culver City 500 1254 City of Diamond Bar 768 1335 City of Downey 5222 4570 City of Duarte 691 3139 City of El Monte 5420 4622 City of El Segundo 167 995 City of Gardena 1485 2422 City of Glendale 5274 2554 City of Glendora 1493 2830 City of Hawaiian Gardens 623 4245 City of Hawthorne 2417 2722 City of Hermosa Beach 302 1535 City of Hidden Hills 22 1164 City of Huntington Park 3524 5924 City of Industry 63 14416 City of Inglewood 3564 3138 City of Irwindale 82 5620 City of La Canada Flintridge 224 1082 City of La Habra Heights 66 1210 City of La Mirada 1063 2143 City of La Puente 1914 4703 City of La Verne 666 2001 City of Lakewood 1615 2010 City of Lancaster* 5254 3252 City of Lawndale 840 2499 City of Lomita 299 1442 City of Lynwood* 4002 5555 City of Malibu 133 1026 City of Manhattan Beach 462 1283 City of Maywood 1696 6047 City of Monrovia 962 2479 City of Montebello 2924 4542 City of Monterey Park 1172 1882 City of Norwalk 4254 3953 City of Palmdale 6221 3913 City of Palos Verdes Estates 124 917 City of Paramount 2945 5257 City of Pico Rivera 3098 4819 City of Pomona 7050 4521 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 374 875 City of Redondo Beach 756 1100 City of Rolling Hills 12 619 City of Rolling Hills Estates 58 715 City of Rosemead 1104 1995 City of San Dimas* 722 2092 City of San Fernando 1349 5481 City of San Gabriel 832 2032 City of San Marino 104 783 City of Santa Clarita 5194 2356 City of Santa Fe Springs 691 3763 City of Santa Monica 1250 1352 City of Sierra Madre 104 946 City of Signal Hill 357 3026 City of South El Monte 1019 4879 City of South Gate 5466 5569 City of South Pasadena 357 1370 City of Temple City 627 1720 City of Torrance 1756 1176 City of Vernon 18 8612 City of Walnut 394 1290 City of West Covina 3635 3358 City of West Hollywood 805 2179 City of Westlake Village 46 550 City of Whittier 2985 3414 Los Angeles 140586 3476 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 343 4182 Los Angeles – Alsace 472 3793 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 83 3317 Los Angeles – Arleta 2020 5877 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 342 2332 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 770 2474 Los Angeles – Bel Air 115 1364 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 178 1421 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 211 1602 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 5294 6093 Los Angeles – Brentwood 419 1354 Los Angeles – Brookside 6 1033 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 166 2331 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 2607 3993 Los Angeles – Carthay 283 1970 Los Angeles – Central 2543 6522 Los Angeles – Century City 172 1345 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1772 5248 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 910 2455 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 113 1232 Los Angeles – Chinatown 173 2157 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 390 2680 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 437 2884 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 393 2842 Los Angeles – Crestview 237 2085 Los Angeles – Del Rey 480 1603 Los Angeles – Downtown* 1037 3770 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 875 2210 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 815 2783 Los Angeles – Echo Park 357 2504 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1647 3939 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 127 2223 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 347 3412 Los Angeles – Encino 948 2099 Los Angeles – Exposition 86 2586 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1677 3734 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 48 1333 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 397 4552 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2808 5918 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 906 2867 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 313 2908 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1676 2880 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 1127 5241 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 308 1808 Los Angeles – Harbor City 602 2071 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 1209 2773 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 38 1577 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 657 3643 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1956 5156 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1460 3017 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 543 3915 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1630 2388 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 475 1614 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 975 3416 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 320 3964 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1443 2791 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 114 2501 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1408 3336 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 717 5460 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 398 2612 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1346 4129 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 438 5458 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 664 2343 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 128 4086 Los Angeles – Longwood 143 3322 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 306 1416 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 254 2976 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 36 1152 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 450 1060 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 51 1170 Los Angeles – Melrose 2435 3134 Los Angeles – Mid-city 333 2216 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 252 1401 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 1194 4949 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 702 2907 Los Angeles – North Hills 2488 4041 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 5414 3575 Los Angeles – Northridge 1936 2774 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 186 874 Los Angeles – Pacoima 4833 6278 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 41 1066 Los Angeles – Palms 662 1509 Los Angeles – Panorama City 3938 5233 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 163 1200 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 2098 5014 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 41 1283 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 174 1589 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 548 1540 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 110 1677 Los Angeles – Regent Square 36 1295 Los Angeles – Reseda 3112 4062 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 169 3645 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 52 1230 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 2282 2924 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 99 2229 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1536 1760 Los Angeles – Silverlake 825 1871 Los Angeles – South Carthay 155 1463 Los Angeles – South Park 2401 6325 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 172 3752 Los Angeles – Studio City 337 1502 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 2400 4573 Los Angeles – Sunland 612 2999 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 4511 5475 Los Angeles – Tarzana 977 3164 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1480 3749 Los Angeles – Thai Town 263 2681 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 141 1620 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 29 2221 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 33 1776 Los Angeles – Tujunga 746 2682 Los Angeles – University Hills 73 2129 Los Angeles – University Park 1364 4968 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 945 3148 Los Angeles – Valley Village 644 2605 Los Angeles – Van Nuys* 4132 4434 Los Angeles – Venice 440 1299 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 822 4779 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 406 5302 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 2250 5463 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 3555 6837 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 257 3060 Los Angeles – View Heights 61 1651 Los Angeles – Watts 2307 5406 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 157 3194 Los Angeles – West Adams 1113 4028 Los Angeles – West Hills 746 1840 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 638 1695 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2828 5272 Los Angeles – Westchester 574 1112 Los Angeles – Westlake 2786 4694 Los Angeles – Westwood 620 1146 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2763 7648 Los Angeles – Wilmington 2147 3801 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1415 2820 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1792 3460 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 1356 1993 Unincorporated – Acton 99 1242 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 54 1299 Unincorporated – Altadena 868 1990 Unincorporated – Anaverde 25 1658 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 6 482 Unincorporated – Arcadia 122 1529 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1842 4340 Unincorporated – Athens Village 295 6024 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 343 5063 Unincorporated – Azusa 634 3982 Unincorporated – Bassett 789 5325 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 12 1118 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 192 2484 Unincorporated – Castaic* 2269 8345 Unincorporated – Cerritos 25 4259 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 27 3846 Unincorporated – Covina 585 3478 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 413 3142 Unincorporated – Del Aire 86 1958 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 33 1366 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 77 3089 Unincorporated – Duarte 191 4313 Unincorporated – East Covina 8 2432 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 141 2664 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 2 1754 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 7816 6239 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 103 1609 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 791 5167 Unincorporated – East Whittier 117 2205 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 194 2207 Unincorporated – El Monte 7 4828 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 10 602 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 4186 6469 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 15 2273 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1372 2453 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 72 2864 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 9 820 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 51 3612 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 291 1470 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 9 1331 Unincorporated – La Rambla 82 3952 Unincorporated – La Verne* 45 2206 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 122 1725 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 9 1347 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 384 2955 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 30 1826 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 863 3828 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 25 1428 Unincorporated – Littlerock 106 2636 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 24 1850 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 123 3446 Unincorporated – Llano 5 570 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 101 1073 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 91 2345 Unincorporated – Newhall 30 13636 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 36 3005 Unincorporated – North Whittier 279 3337 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 463 1926 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 27 3207 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 5 805 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 28 1431 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 42 6785 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 19 980 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 274 2123 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 98 3683 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 30 3222 Unincorporated – Rosewood 42 3266 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 41 3437 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 132 3927 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 889 1742 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 3 350 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 1006 4975 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 13 639 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 7 2273 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 29 10861 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 161 865 Unincorporated – Saugus 44 28387 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 12 3371 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 111 6184 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 232 2622 Unincorporated – South Whittier 2334 3941 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 19 2433 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 247 1178 Unincorporated – Sun Village 222 3678 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 67 5170 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 19 1146 Unincorporated – Val Verde 112 3385 Unincorporated – Valencia 57 1855 Unincorporated – Valinda 1049 4488 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 190 1633 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 859 5321 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 8 529 Unincorporated – West Carson 515 2332 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 45 4727 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 480 4881 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 25 1840 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 1274 4732 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 13 1000 Unincorporated – Westhills 14 1669 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 85 2308 Unincorporated – Whittier 81 2141 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 3 25000 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1726 4944 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 152 2522 – Under Investigation 4481

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 12 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

