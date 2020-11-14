Nov. 2-8, 2020 Cerritos and La Mirada Crime Summaries

Cerritos

Robbery

On Nov. 3 at 5:16 PM near the 11800 block of South Street, the victim arranged to meet suspect in a restaurant to sell their iPhone. The suspect grabbed the phone from the victim’s hand and fled.

On Nov. 6 at 4:21 PM near the 10900 block of a Alondra Boulevard inside a store the suspect placed items into a shopping cart and tried to leave without paying, the owner blocked his path but the suspect pulled the shopping cart away from him. The suspect then removed all the items from the cart and exited the store.

Aggravated assault

On Nov. 2 at 10:33 AM near the 13200 block of Essex Place the suspect apparently got into a fight with his mom and his aunt. He punched his mom in the face and body several times then pushed his aunt out of bed, punching her in the face several times. The man was arrested.

On Nov. 6 between 8 AM and 8:30 AM at College Hospital a suspect dropped a tray of food on the victims head and punched him in the face.

Residential burglary

On Nov. 3 between 2 AM and 7 AM at the 13200 block of Sutton Street, an unlocked garage was burgled and several items were stolen.

On Nov. 5 at 12:30 AM near the 13300 block of Artesia Blvd., the rear steel door of a pharmacy was bent and damaged, nothing was taken.

Grand Theft

On Nov. 3 at 6 PM near the 11100 block of 183rd St. a large quantity of jeans was stolen from the store. Just 3.5 hours earlier in the same area another large quantity of jeans was stolen.

On Nov. 2 near the the 13500 block of Felson, a catalytic converter was stolen from a 2008 Toyota Prius.

On Nov. 6 at 8 AM at the 12600 block of Artesia Boulevard a bicycle was stolen from the apartments.

On Nov. 8 between 7 and 10 PM at the 13000 block of Moore Street a generator was stolen.

Grand Theft Auto

On Nov. 4 8:50 AM near the 1700 block of Crusader a Nissan was stolen and recovered.

On Nov. 4 at the 13200 block of Moore Street, a hummer was stolen & recovered.

On Nov. 6 between 11 AM near the 2100 block of State Road a Ford was stolen and not recovered

Vehicle burglary

On Nov. 7 at 5:43 AM near the 12900 block of Dawn Dr, a Tesla’s window was shattered and the suspect took cash.

On Nov. 8 between 2 AM and 4 PM near the 18300 block of Alexander Ave., wooden plaques were stolen from a Toyota with no signs of forced entry.

La Mirada

Notable Arrests

• Eight suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.

Robbery

• A late night altercation was reported on the 15000 block Alondra Blvd. The incident developed into a robbery where several gold chains were stolen a brief pursuit by the victim. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

Vehicle Burglary

• A tool set was reported stolen during an overnight burglary on the 15200 block of Campillos Rd.

Grand Theft

• An electronic device was reported stolen during a daytime theft on the 15700 block of Imperial Hwy.

• Two chainsaws were reported stolen during a daytime theft on the 15100 block of Granada Ave.

Grand Theft Auto

• A sedan was reported stolen on the14000 block of Lynmark St.

• A sedan was reported stolen on the 14300 block of Rosecrans Ave.

• A SUV was reported stolen on the 15200 block of Ocaso Ave.

• A truck was reported stolen on the 15800 block of Imperial Hwy.

• A motorcycle was reported stolen on the 13800 block of Ramsey Dr.

• A stolen sedan was recovered on the 15800 block of Imperial Hwy.

