Norwalk Woman’s Club Donates to Orange County’s Ronald McDonald House

NORWALK WOMAN’S CLUB Past Presidents Kathy Cook and Linda Kelly presented Ronald McDonald House Orange County with 8 pounds of recyclable aluminum pop tabs, plus 90 beautiful hand-knit beanie caps and blankets, and a donation of $150.

In celebration of AMERICA RECYCLES DAY (November 15), Norwalk Woman’s Club Past Presidents Kathy Cook and Linda Kelly presented Ronald McDonald House Orange County with 8 pounds of recyclable aluminum pop tabs, plus 90 beautiful hand-knit beanie caps and blankets, and a donation of $150. The Ronald McDonald House, located at 383 S Batavia St, Orange, CA 92868, encourages the collection of pull tabs for recycling. Since 1998, the Ronald McDonald House has received over $77,000 towards operating costs from groups such as women’s clubs, scouts, and other non-profits who save & donate pop tabs.

Although the Norwalk Woman’s Club is not meeting monthly during the coronavirus pandemic, members continue to individually and collectively support annual projects such as recycling pop tabs, knitting & crocheting items for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House during their child’s hospitalization, providing annual scholarships, funding restoration of national forests after devastating fires, and much more.

For more information, contact Membership Chair, Linda Kelly, at 562-644-8411 or President Barbara Briley-Beard at 562-708-0143.

