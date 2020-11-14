Socialize

3,780 New Cases: LA County Records Highest Number Since Summer Surge

COVID-19 cell

Public Health Confirms 20 New Deaths and 3,780 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 20 new deaths and 3,780 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This marks the highest amount of positive cases in one day, not associated with a backlog of cases, since mid-July. The elevated number of cases today reflects increased testing across the county; yesterday over 56,000 tests were processed, and the positivity rate remains high at almost 6%.

 

To date, Public Health has identified 336,549 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,266 deaths. There are 966 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 28% of these people are in the ICU. Today’s current hospitalizations is the highest it has been in nearly two months.

 

Younger people continue to drive the increase in community transmission in the county. Over 74% of the new cases today are from people under the age of 50 years old; conversely, 90% of today’s reported deaths are people who are over 50 years old. The rise in cases complicates planning for increasing the numbers of students returning to schools, further re-opening additional sectors and permitting additional activities.

 

Residents between the ages of 30 and 49 years old have the highest percent of new cases (34%), followed by residents between the ages of 18 and 29 years old, comprising 27% of all new cases.

 

“To the many people across our communities who are facing a holiday season without their loved ones who passed away from COVID-19 this year, we are keeping you in our hearts and thoughts,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Many younger people are out socializing with non-household members, raising concerns that asymptomatic young people are helping to spread the virus to more vulnerable people at a time when cases are surging dangerously in the county. While the effect of the coronavirus on younger people may not be significantly associated with deaths, younger people definitely act as a transmission connector to individuals at a higher risk. Spread among family members and at worksites will also increase considerably as we see more and more cases among our younger residents. During this time of surging cases, in order to protect those most vulnerable, we ask that everyone, whether you are indoors and outdoors, keep face coverings on and stay 6 feet away from those who are older and those who have underlying health conditions. We do not want to bear witness to increased deaths among more of our beloved residents.”

 

As the holiday season approaches and COVID-19 spread is increasing, it is critically important that everyone follow the simple public health safety measures that provide protection from COVID-19 and minimizes spreading it to friends and family. There is a high level of risk associated with gatherings of any kind, especially when people are inside, and not keeping physical distance of at least 6 feet and wearing face coverings. Because COVID-19 spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets, face coverings combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and physical distancing, provides the best protection. If you are planning to get together with others, it is important that your plan follows the Public Health safety guidance on small private gatherings; this includes gathering outdoors only, with up to two other households, for less than two hours.

 

Of the 20 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, six people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, three people who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Fifteen of the 20 deaths reported today were people with underlying health conditions, including seven people who were over the age of 80 years old, four people who were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, two people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

 

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,856 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 9% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 96 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Testing results are available for more than 3,365,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

NEW

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

336549

3780

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

319398

3668

— Long Beach

14097

85

— Pasadena

3054

27

Deaths

7266

20

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6872

20

— Long Beach

265

0

— Pasadena

129

0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

5763

 

– 5 to 11

12361

 

– 12 to 17

15227

 

– 18 to 29

79685

 

– 30 to 49

109069

 

– 50 to 64

60895

 

– 65 to 79

23920

 

–  over 80

10457

 

–  Under Investigation

2021

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

161401

 

–  Male

154242

 

–  Other

172

 

–  Under Investigation

3583

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

310

 

–  Asian

10182

 

–  Black

9850

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

126204

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

932

 

–  White

28186

 

–  Other

31998

 

–  Under Investigation

111736

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

26378

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

16

 

–  Asian

970

 

–  Black

651

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

3550

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

20

 

–  White

1606

 

–  Other

43

 

–  Under Investigation

16

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

245

1173

City of Alhambra

1568

1808

City of Arcadia

651

1127

City of Artesia

453

2697

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1916

3829

City of Baldwin Park

3679

4792

City of Bell

1919

5282

City of Bell Gardens

2431

5644

City of Bellflower

2902

3733

City of Beverly Hills

834

2416

City of Bradbury

21

1964

City of Burbank

2194

2047

City of Calabasas

352

1447

City of Carson

2248

2395

City of Cerritos

714

1426

City of Claremont

536

1469

City of Commerce*

723

5532

City of Compton

4845

4850

City of Covina

1724

3516

City of Cudahy

1322

5430

City of Culver City

489

1227

City of Diamond Bar

752

1307

City of Downey

5082

4448

City of Duarte

682

3098

City of El Monte

5322

4538

City of El Segundo

164

977

City of Gardena

1453

2370

City of Glendale

5192

2514

City of Glendora

1465

2777

City of Hawaiian Gardens

613

4177

City of Hawthorne

2375

2675

City of Hermosa Beach

295

1500

City of Hidden Hills

22

1164

City of Huntington Park

3472

5837

City of Industry

60

13730

City of Inglewood

3512

3092

City of Irwindale

82

5620

City of La Canada Flintridge

219

1058

City of La Habra Heights

65

1192

City of La Mirada

1054

2125

City of La Puente

1882

4624

City of La Verne

645

1938

City of Lakewood

1595

1985

City of Lancaster*

5128

3174

City of Lawndale

820

2439

City of Lomita

297

1433

City of Lynwood*

3953

5487

City of Malibu

132

1018

City of Manhattan Beach

455

1264

City of Maywood

1688

6018

City of Monrovia

945

2436

City of Montebello

2884

4480

City of Monterey Park

1144

1837

City of Norwalk

4186

3890

City of Palmdale

6068

3817

City of Palos Verdes Estates

121

895

City of Paramount

2887

5153

City of Pico Rivera

3031

4715

City of Pomona

6963

4465

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

373

873

City of Redondo Beach

739

1076

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

57

703

City of Rosemead

1081

1953

City of San Dimas*

701

2031

City of San Fernando

1305

5302

City of San Gabriel

815

1990

City of San Marino

101

761

City of Santa Clarita

5073

2301

City of Santa Fe Springs

687

3741

City of Santa Monica

1218

1318

City of Sierra Madre

103

937

City of Signal Hill

346

2933

City of South El Monte

1002

4798

City of South Gate

5385

5486

City of South Pasadena

352

1351

City of Temple City

617

1692

City of Torrance

1731

1160

City of Vernon

18

8612

City of Walnut

383

1254

City of West Covina

3578

3306

City of West Hollywood

788

2133

City of Westlake Village

45

538

City of Whittier

2933

3355

Los Angeles

138227

3418

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

339

4133

Los Angeles – Alsace

465

3736

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

83

3317

Los Angeles – Arleta

1977

5752

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

331

2257

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

759

2439

Los Angeles – Bel Air

114

1352

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

173

1381

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

209

1587

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

5211

5998

Los Angeles – Brentwood

408

1318

Los Angeles – Brookside

6

1033

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

163

2289

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

2559

3919

Los Angeles – Carthay

281

1956

Los Angeles – Central

2508

6432

Los Angeles – Century City

166

1298

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1749

5180

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

885

2388

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

109

1189

Los Angeles – Chinatown

168

2095

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

385

2646

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

432

2851

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

384

2777

Los Angeles – Crestview

232

2041

Los Angeles – Del Rey

466

1557

Los Angeles – Downtown*

1018

3701

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

857

2165

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

791

2701

Los Angeles – Echo Park

350

2455

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1603

3834

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

125

2188

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

340

3343

Los Angeles – Encino

928

2054

Los Angeles – Exposition

86

2586

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1646

3665

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

47

1306

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

393

4506

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2754

5805

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

883

2794

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

307

2852

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1645

2827

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

1111

5166

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

304

1784

Los Angeles – Harbor City

590

2030

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

1195

2741

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

38

1577

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

649

3599

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1943

5122

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1424

2943

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

528

3807

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1600

2344

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

462

1570

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

970

3399

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

314

3890

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1419

2745

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

110

2413

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1374

3255

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

705

5368

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

396

2599

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1325

4065

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

433

5396

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

655

2311

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

128

4086

Los Angeles – Longwood

141

3276

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

294

1361

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

249

2917

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

34

1088

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

436

1027

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

50

1147

Los Angeles – Melrose

2397

3085

Los Angeles – Mid-city

324

2156

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

249

1384

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

1172

4858

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

681

2820

Los Angeles – North Hills

2449

3977

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

5310

3507

Los Angeles – Northridge

1904

2728

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

184

864

Los Angeles – Pacoima

4725

6138

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

39

1014

Los Angeles – Palms

654

1491

Los Angeles – Panorama City

3878

5153

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

158

1163

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

2071

4950

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

38

1189

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

170

1553

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

538

1512

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

109

1662

Los Angeles – Regent Square

35

1259

Los Angeles – Reseda

3050

3981

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

167

3602

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

50

1183

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

2262

2899

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

97

2184

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1514

1735

Los Angeles – Silverlake

812

1842

Los Angeles – South Carthay

153

1444

Los Angeles – South Park

2374

6254

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

164

3578

Los Angeles – Studio City

331

1475

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

2370

4516

Los Angeles – Sunland

604

2960

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

4421

5365

Los Angeles – Tarzana

962

3116

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1455

3685

Los Angeles – Thai Town

256

2610

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

140

1608

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

29

2221

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

32

1722

Los Angeles – Tujunga

736

2647

Los Angeles – University Hills

73

2129

Los Angeles – University Park

1348

4910

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

925

3082

Los Angeles – Valley Village

630

2549

Los Angeles – Van Nuys*

4055

4351

Los Angeles – Venice

427

1260

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

812

4721

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

399

5211

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

2230

5414

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3508

6746

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

248

2953

Los Angeles – View Heights

61

1651

Los Angeles – Watts

2277

5336

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

156

3174

Los Angeles – West Adams

1089

3941

Los Angeles – West Hills

736

1815

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

627

1666

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2800

5220

Los Angeles – Westchester

564

1093

Los Angeles – Westlake

2753

4638

Los Angeles – Westwood

596

1101

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2743

7592

Los Angeles – Wilmington

2120

3753

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1393

2777

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1761

3401

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

1333

1959

Unincorporated – Acton

97

1217

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

53

1275

Unincorporated – Altadena

850

1949

Unincorporated – Anaverde

23

1525

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

118

1479

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1825

4300

Unincorporated – Athens Village

291

5942

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

339

5004

Unincorporated – Azusa

629

3950

Unincorporated – Bassett

777

5244

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

12

1118

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

187

2420

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2249

8271

Unincorporated – Cerritos

25

4259

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

27

3846

Unincorporated – Covina

576

3425

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

411

3127

Unincorporated – Del Aire

84

1912

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

31

1284

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

76

3049

Unincorporated – Duarte

189

4268

Unincorporated – East Covina

8

2432

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

141

2664

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

2

1754

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

7700

6147

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

102

1593

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

777

5076

Unincorporated – East Whittier

114

2149

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

191

2173

Unincorporated – El Monte

7

4828

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

10

602

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

4127

6378

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

15

2273

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1338

2392

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

72

2864

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

10

911

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

51

3612

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

282

1424

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

9

1331

Unincorporated – La Rambla

82

3952

Unincorporated – La Verne*

45

2206

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

121

1711

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

8

1198

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

379

2917

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

30

1826

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

837

3713

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

24

1371

Unincorporated – Littlerock

105

2611

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

23

1773

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

119

3334

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

98

1041

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

91

2345

Unincorporated – Newhall

30

13636

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

32

2671

Unincorporated – North Whittier

271

3242

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

455

1893

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

27

3207

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

5

805

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

28

1431

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

41

6624

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

19

980

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

269

2084

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

96

3608

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

30

3222

Unincorporated – Rosewood

42

3266

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

39

3269

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

132

3927

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

876

1717

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

3

350

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

988

4886

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

12

590

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

29

10861

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

158

849

Unincorporated – Saugus

43

27742

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

12

3371

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

109

6072

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

227

2566

Unincorporated – South Whittier

2306

3894

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

17

2177

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

235

1121

Unincorporated – Sun Village

215

3562

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

63

4861

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

19

1146

Unincorporated – Val Verde

110

3324

Unincorporated – Valencia

55

1790

Unincorporated – Valinda

1020

4364

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

186

1599

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

851

5272

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

8

529

Unincorporated – West Carson

510

2309

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

45

4727

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

475

4830

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

25

1840

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

1241

4609

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

13

1000

Unincorporated – Westhills

14

1669

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

82

2226

Unincorporated – Whittier

79

2088

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1698

4864

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

150

2489

–  Under Investigation

4318

 

 

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 96 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.