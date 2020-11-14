3,780 New Cases: LA County Records Highest Number Since Summer Surge

Public Health Confirms 20 New Deaths and 3,780 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 20 new deaths and 3,780 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This marks the highest amount of positive cases in one day, not associated with a backlog of cases, since mid-July. The elevated number of cases today reflects increased testing across the county; yesterday over 56,000 tests were processed, and the positivity rate remains high at almost 6%.

To date, Public Health has identified 336,549 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,266 deaths. There are 966 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 28% of these people are in the ICU. Today’s current hospitalizations is the highest it has been in nearly two months.

Younger people continue to drive the increase in community transmission in the county. Over 74% of the new cases today are from people under the age of 50 years old; conversely, 90% of today’s reported deaths are people who are over 50 years old. The rise in cases complicates planning for increasing the numbers of students returning to schools, further re-opening additional sectors and permitting additional activities.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 49 years old have the highest percent of new cases (34%), followed by residents between the ages of 18 and 29 years old, comprising 27% of all new cases.

“To the many people across our communities who are facing a holiday season without their loved ones who passed away from COVID-19 this year, we are keeping you in our hearts and thoughts,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Many younger people are out socializing with non-household members, raising concerns that asymptomatic young people are helping to spread the virus to more vulnerable people at a time when cases are surging dangerously in the county. While the effect of the coronavirus on younger people may not be significantly associated with deaths, younger people definitely act as a transmission connector to individuals at a higher risk. Spread among family members and at worksites will also increase considerably as we see more and more cases among our younger residents. During this time of surging cases, in order to protect those most vulnerable, we ask that everyone, whether you are indoors and outdoors, keep face coverings on and stay 6 feet away from those who are older and those who have underlying health conditions. We do not want to bear witness to increased deaths among more of our beloved residents.”

As the holiday season approaches and COVID-19 spread is increasing, it is critically important that everyone follow the simple public health safety measures that provide protection from COVID-19 and minimizes spreading it to friends and family. There is a high level of risk associated with gatherings of any kind, especially when people are inside, and not keeping physical distance of at least 6 feet and wearing face coverings. Because COVID-19 spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets, face coverings combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and physical distancing, provides the best protection. If you are planning to get together with others, it is important that your plan follows the Public Health safety guidance on small private gatherings; this includes gathering outdoors only, with up to two other households, for less than two hours.

Of the 20 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, six people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, three people who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Fifteen of the 20 deaths reported today were people with underlying health conditions, including seven people who were over the age of 80 years old, four people who were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, two people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,856 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 9% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 96 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Testing results are available for more than 3,365,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases NEW Laboratory Confirmed Cases 336549 3780 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 319398 3668 — Long Beach 14097 85 — Pasadena 3054 27 Deaths 7266 20 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6872 20 — Long Beach 265 0 — Pasadena 129 0 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 5763 – 5 to 11 12361 – 12 to 17 15227 – 18 to 29 79685 – 30 to 49 109069 – 50 to 64 60895 – 65 to 79 23920 – over 80 10457 – Under Investigation 2021 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 161401 – Male 154242 – Other 172 – Under Investigation 3583 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 310 – Asian 10182 – Black 9850 – Hispanic/Latino 126204 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 932 – White 28186 – Other 31998 – Under Investigation 111736 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 26378 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 16 – Asian 970 – Black 651 – Hispanic/Latino 3550 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 20 – White 1606 – Other 43 – Under Investigation 16 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 245 1173 City of Alhambra 1568 1808 City of Arcadia 651 1127 City of Artesia 453 2697 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1916 3829 City of Baldwin Park 3679 4792 City of Bell 1919 5282 City of Bell Gardens 2431 5644 City of Bellflower 2902 3733 City of Beverly Hills 834 2416 City of Bradbury 21 1964 City of Burbank 2194 2047 City of Calabasas 352 1447 City of Carson 2248 2395 City of Cerritos 714 1426 City of Claremont 536 1469 City of Commerce* 723 5532 City of Compton 4845 4850 City of Covina 1724 3516 City of Cudahy 1322 5430 City of Culver City 489 1227 City of Diamond Bar 752 1307 City of Downey 5082 4448 City of Duarte 682 3098 City of El Monte 5322 4538 City of El Segundo 164 977 City of Gardena 1453 2370 City of Glendale 5192 2514 City of Glendora 1465 2777 City of Hawaiian Gardens 613 4177 City of Hawthorne 2375 2675 City of Hermosa Beach 295 1500 City of Hidden Hills 22 1164 City of Huntington Park 3472 5837 City of Industry 60 13730 City of Inglewood 3512 3092 City of Irwindale 82 5620 City of La Canada Flintridge 219 1058 City of La Habra Heights 65 1192 City of La Mirada 1054 2125 City of La Puente 1882 4624 City of La Verne 645 1938 City of Lakewood 1595 1985 City of Lancaster* 5128 3174 City of Lawndale 820 2439 City of Lomita 297 1433 City of Lynwood* 3953 5487 City of Malibu 132 1018 City of Manhattan Beach 455 1264 City of Maywood 1688 6018 City of Monrovia 945 2436 City of Montebello 2884 4480 City of Monterey Park 1144 1837 City of Norwalk 4186 3890 City of Palmdale 6068 3817 City of Palos Verdes Estates 121 895 City of Paramount 2887 5153 City of Pico Rivera 3031 4715 City of Pomona 6963 4465 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 373 873 City of Redondo Beach 739 1076 City of Rolling Hills 12 619 City of Rolling Hills Estates 57 703 City of Rosemead 1081 1953 City of San Dimas* 701 2031 City of San Fernando 1305 5302 City of San Gabriel 815 1990 City of San Marino 101 761 City of Santa Clarita 5073 2301 City of Santa Fe Springs 687 3741 City of Santa Monica 1218 1318 City of Sierra Madre 103 937 City of Signal Hill 346 2933 City of South El Monte 1002 4798 City of South Gate 5385 5486 City of South Pasadena 352 1351 City of Temple City 617 1692 City of Torrance 1731 1160 City of Vernon 18 8612 City of Walnut 383 1254 City of West Covina 3578 3306 City of West Hollywood 788 2133 City of Westlake Village 45 538 City of Whittier 2933 3355 Los Angeles 138227 3418 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 339 4133 Los Angeles – Alsace 465 3736 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 83 3317 Los Angeles – Arleta 1977 5752 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 331 2257 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 759 2439 Los Angeles – Bel Air 114 1352 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 173 1381 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 209 1587 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 5211 5998 Los Angeles – Brentwood 408 1318 Los Angeles – Brookside 6 1033 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 163 2289 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 2559 3919 Los Angeles – Carthay 281 1956 Los Angeles – Central 2508 6432 Los Angeles – Century City 166 1298 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1749 5180 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 885 2388 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 109 1189 Los Angeles – Chinatown 168 2095 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 385 2646 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 432 2851 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 384 2777 Los Angeles – Crestview 232 2041 Los Angeles – Del Rey 466 1557 Los Angeles – Downtown* 1018 3701 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 857 2165 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 791 2701 Los Angeles – Echo Park 350 2455 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1603 3834 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 125 2188 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 340 3343 Los Angeles – Encino 928 2054 Los Angeles – Exposition 86 2586 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1646 3665 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 47 1306 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 393 4506 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2754 5805 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 883 2794 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 307 2852 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1645 2827 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 1111 5166 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 304 1784 Los Angeles – Harbor City 590 2030 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 1195 2741 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 38 1577 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 649 3599 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1943 5122 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1424 2943 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 528 3807 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1600 2344 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 462 1570 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 970 3399 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 314 3890 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1419 2745 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 110 2413 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 1374 3255 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 705 5368 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 396 2599 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1325 4065 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 433 5396 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 655 2311 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 128 4086 Los Angeles – Longwood 141 3276 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 294 1361 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 249 2917 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 34 1088 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 436 1027 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 50 1147 Los Angeles – Melrose 2397 3085 Los Angeles – Mid-city 324 2156 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 249 1384 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 1172 4858 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 681 2820 Los Angeles – North Hills 2449 3977 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 5310 3507 Los Angeles – Northridge 1904 2728 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 184 864 Los Angeles – Pacoima 4725 6138 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 39 1014 Los Angeles – Palms 654 1491 Los Angeles – Panorama City 3878 5153 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 158 1163 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 2071 4950 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 38 1189 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 170 1553 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 538 1512 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 109 1662 Los Angeles – Regent Square 35 1259 Los Angeles – Reseda 3050 3981 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 167 3602 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 50 1183 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 2262 2899 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 97 2184 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1514 1735 Los Angeles – Silverlake 812 1842 Los Angeles – South Carthay 153 1444 Los Angeles – South Park 2374 6254 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 164 3578 Los Angeles – Studio City 331 1475 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 2370 4516 Los Angeles – Sunland 604 2960 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 4421 5365 Los Angeles – Tarzana 962 3116 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1455 3685 Los Angeles – Thai Town 256 2610 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 140 1608 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 29 2221 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 32 1722 Los Angeles – Tujunga 736 2647 Los Angeles – University Hills 73 2129 Los Angeles – University Park 1348 4910 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 925 3082 Los Angeles – Valley Village 630 2549 Los Angeles – Van Nuys* 4055 4351 Los Angeles – Venice 427 1260 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 812 4721 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 399 5211 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 2230 5414 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 3508 6746 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 248 2953 Los Angeles – View Heights 61 1651 Los Angeles – Watts 2277 5336 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 156 3174 Los Angeles – West Adams 1089 3941 Los Angeles – West Hills 736 1815 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 627 1666 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2800 5220 Los Angeles – Westchester 564 1093 Los Angeles – Westlake 2753 4638 Los Angeles – Westwood 596 1101 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2743 7592 Los Angeles – Wilmington 2120 3753 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1393 2777 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1761 3401 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 1333 1959 Unincorporated – Acton 97 1217 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 53 1275 Unincorporated – Altadena 850 1949 Unincorporated – Anaverde 23 1525 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 6 482 Unincorporated – Arcadia 118 1479 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1825 4300 Unincorporated – Athens Village 291 5942 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 339 5004 Unincorporated – Azusa 629 3950 Unincorporated – Bassett 777 5244 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 12 1118 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 187 2420 Unincorporated – Castaic* 2249 8271 Unincorporated – Cerritos 25 4259 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 27 3846 Unincorporated – Covina 576 3425 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 411 3127 Unincorporated – Del Aire 84 1912 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 31 1284 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 76 3049 Unincorporated – Duarte 189 4268 Unincorporated – East Covina 8 2432 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 141 2664 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 2 1754 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 7700 6147 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 102 1593 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 777 5076 Unincorporated – East Whittier 114 2149 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 191 2173 Unincorporated – El Monte 7 4828 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 10 602 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 4127 6378 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 15 2273 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 1338 2392 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 72 2864 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 10 911 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 51 3612 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 282 1424 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 9 1331 Unincorporated – La Rambla 82 3952 Unincorporated – La Verne* 45 2206 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 121 1711 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 8 1198 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 379 2917 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 30 1826 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 837 3713 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 24 1371 Unincorporated – Littlerock 105 2611 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 23 1773 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 119 3334 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 98 1041 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 91 2345 Unincorporated – Newhall 30 13636 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 32 2671 Unincorporated – North Whittier 271 3242 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 455 1893 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 27 3207 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 5 805 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 28 1431 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 41 6624 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 19 980 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 269 2084 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 96 3608 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 30 3222 Unincorporated – Rosewood 42 3266 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 39 3269 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 132 3927 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 876 1717 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 3 350 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 988 4886 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 12 590 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 7 2273 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 29 10861 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 158 849 Unincorporated – Saugus 43 27742 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 12 3371 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 109 6072 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 227 2566 Unincorporated – South Whittier 2306 3894 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 17 2177 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 235 1121 Unincorporated – Sun Village 215 3562 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 63 4861 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 19 1146 Unincorporated – Val Verde 110 3324 Unincorporated – Valencia 55 1790 Unincorporated – Valinda 1020 4364 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 186 1599 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 851 5272 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 8 529 Unincorporated – West Carson 510 2309 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 45 4727 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 475 4830 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 25 1840 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 1241 4609 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 13 1000 Unincorporated – Westhills 14 1669 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 82 2226 Unincorporated – Whittier 79 2088 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 3 25000 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1698 4864 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 150 2489 – Under Investigation 4318

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 96 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments