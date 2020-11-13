State Issues Travel Advisory as Cases Surge and Hospitalizations Remain High in L.A. County

Public Health Reports 28 New Deaths and 2,481 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 28 new deaths and 2,481 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 332,865 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,246 deaths. There are 942 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up 15 percent from last week Friday (11/6), and 28% of these people are in the ICU.

Today the state issued a travel advisory in advance of the holiday season. As COVID-19 transmission is increasing in many states and countries, those arriving, or returning to California, from other states or countries should self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. During this time, people should limit their interactions to their immediate household. This recommendation does not apply to individuals who cross state or country borders for essential travel. All Californians are encouraged to stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel to other states or countries.

As the holiday season approaches and COVID-19 spread is increasing, it is critically important that everyone follow the simple public health safety measures that provide protection from COVID-19 and minimizes spreading it to friends and family. There is a high level of risk associated with gatherings of any kind, especially when people are inside, not keeping physical distance of at least 6 feet and not wearing face coverings.

Residents that gather with up to two other households should do so only outdoors, wearing face coverings and keeping six feet of distance the entire time.

Because COVID-19 spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets, face coverings combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent handwashing and physical distancing, provides the best protection. If you are planning to get together with others, it is important that your plan follows the Public Health protocols on small private gatherings. It is critically important that residents not attend any private gatherings or leave their home if they are experiencing symptoms of illness, have tested positive for COVID-19 or if they have been exposed or likely have been exposed to someone who is positive.

“Many residents are experiencing sadness and despair as they cope with losing a loved one who passed away from COVID-19. We wish you peace and comfort during this difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The current surge in COVID-19 transmission in L.A. County is alarming. If we act now, we can prevent increasing rates of illness and death, stressing our health care system, and further stalling our recovery. If we agree that our collective priority is to reduce transmission of COVID-19 so we can move forward with recovery, then it is clear what needs to be done. We will need to modify holiday plans, change up our routines and take care of each other.”

There are no new cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) this week. The total number of cases of MIS-C in L.A. County remains at 43 children. All 43 children with MIS-C in L.A. County were hospitalized and nearly 50% of the children were treated in the ICU. Of the children with MIS-C, 26% were under the age of 5 years old, 37% were between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and 37% were between the ages of 12 and 20 years old. Latino/Latinx children account for 72% of the reported cases. No children have died from MIS-C in L.A. County.

Of the 28 new deaths reported today, 10 people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, six people who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and four people who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Twenty-four of the 28 deaths reported today were people with underlying health conditions, including nine people who were over the age of 80 years old, six people who were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, six people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and three people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,835 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 66 cases and three deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Testing results are available for more than 3,300,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases NEW Laboratory Confirmed Cases 332865 2481 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 315826 2417 — Long Beach 14012 45 — Pasadena 3027 19 Deaths 7246 28 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 6852 28 — Long Beach 265 0 — Pasadena 129 0 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 5666 – 5 to 11 12181 – 12 to 17 15023 – 18 to 29 78726 – 30 to 49 107860 – 50 to 64 60295 – 65 to 79 23708 – over 80 10371 – Under Investigation 1996 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 159516 – Male 152576 – Other 172 – Under Investigation 3562 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 304 – Asian 10051 – Black 9722 – Hispanic/Latino 124214 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 912 – White 27745 – Other 31662 – Under Investigation 111216 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 26138 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 16 – Asian 970 – Black 650 – Hispanic/Latino 3538 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 20 – White 1601 – Other 40 – Under Investigation 17

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 66 cases and three deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

