I-5 NB & SB Overnight Full Freeway Closures – Lakewood Boulevard to Norwalk Boulevard

Downey – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the scheduled overnight closure of lanes on Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) between Lakewood Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard in conjunction with the Florence Avenue Interchange Project. The contractor will remove an old double overhead freeway sign and construct a barrier around the new sign structure. Closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Sunday, Nov. 15:

Southbound I-5 all lanes closed from Lakewood Bloulevard to I-605 from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound left lane closed from Norwalk Boulevard to I-605 from 11 pm. to 5 a.m.



Southbound detour: traffic detoured off southbound I-5 at Lakewood Boulevard and directed south on Lakewood Boulevard to eastbound Florence Avenue to southbound Studebaker Road back to I-5 / I-605.

Monday, Nov. 16 through the night of Thursday, Nov. 19:

Northbound I-5 all lanes closed from Norwalk Boulevard to I-605 from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. No access from northbound I-5 to northbound and southbound I-605.

Southbound I-5 left lane closed from Florence Avenue to Norwalk Boulevard from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound detour: northbound traffic taken off at Norwalk Blvd. Either continue straight to Imperial Highway or turn right on Norwalk Blvd. to Imperial Highway. Then turn left on Imperial Highway to northbound I-605 to northbound I-5.

Alternate route: Use southbound I-5 to southbound I-710 (Long Beach Freeway) to eastbound State Route 91 (Artesia Freeway) back to I-5. Or reverse for northbound. Go to twitter.com/CaltransDist7 and twitter.com/My5LA for updates. These closures are scheduled for separate nights and will re-open each morning. Confirm closures at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ .

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments