Free PPE for Small Businesses in LA County

The Los Angeles SBDC Network, LA County, Cal OES, Go-BIZ and VSEDC have partnered to launch PPE Unite™. This program is a unique effort to give small business owners and their employees a FREE 30-day supply to much-needed personal protective gear to eligible small businesses in LA County.

PPE Unite™ is a public and private partnership creating access to personal protective equipment for small businesses across Los Angeles County.

PPE for small businesses may include:

· Face masks

· Hand sanitizers

· Face shields

Who is eligible?

Small businesses with less than 50 employees

Must be located in Los Angeles County

Must operate as a sole proprietor, partnership, LLC, C or S-Corp, or micro-business

Business may not have received any PPE through this program in the past

These supplies are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments