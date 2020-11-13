Free PPE for Small Businesses in LA County

The Los Angeles SBDC Network, LA County, Cal OES, Go-BIZ and VSEDC have partnered to launch PPE Unite™. This program is a unique effort to give small business owners and their employees a FREE 30-day supply to much-needed personal protective gear to eligible small businesses in LA County.
PPE Unite™ is a public and private partnership creating access to personal protective equipment for small businesses across Los Angeles County.
PPE for small businesses may include:
· Face masks
· Hand sanitizers
· Face shields
Who is eligible?
These supplies are offered on a first come, first serve basis.
LAKEWOOD CREATES SMALL BUSINESS EMERGENCY RELIEF GRANT(Opens in a new browser tab)
Powered by Facebook Comments