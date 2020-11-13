Socialize

Free PPE for Small Businesses in LA County

This program is a unique effort to give small business owners and their employees a FREE 30-day supply to much-needed personal protective

 

The Los Angeles SBDC Network, LA County, Cal OES, Go-BIZ and VSEDC have partnered to launch PPE Unite™. This program is a unique effort to give small business owners and their employees a FREE 30-day supply to much-needed personal protective gear to eligible small businesses in LA County.

PPE Unite™ is a public and private partnership creating access to personal protective equipment for small businesses across Los Angeles County.

PPE for small businesses may include:
·       Face masks
·       Hand sanitizers
·       Face shields

Who is eligible? 

  • Small businesses with less than 50 employees
  • Must be located in Los Angeles County
  • Must operate as a sole proprietor, partnership, LLC, C or S-Corp, or micro-business
  • Business may not have received any PPE through this program in the past

 These supplies are offered on a first come, first serve basis. 

 

LAKEWOOD CREATES SMALL BUSINESS EMERGENCY RELIEF GRANT(Opens in a new browser tab)

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.