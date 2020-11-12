Violent Plane Crash in Pacoima Near Homes

Reports coming in of a small plane crash the plane landed on a couple cars. Reporters are saying the plane was landing on runway 12. It is unknown how many people were on the plane.
comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© 2020, ↑ Cerritos Community News
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-