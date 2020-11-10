Socialize

Public Health Reports 25 New Deaths and 2,318 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

COVID-19 cell

 

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Increase

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 25 new deaths and 2,318 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 325,876 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 7,200 deaths.

 

There are 888 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU.  The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 each day increased to over 800 this past week and now nears 900.  A month ago in early-October, the daily number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was between 650 and 725 patients. 

 

Throughout this pandemic when we have seen a surge in cases, it is followed by increases in hospitalizations and deaths.

 

It is very important businesses understand, implement and continue to comply with protocols and directives, as they can contribute to increased community transmission when COVID-19 spreads among their employees and customers.

 

During Public Health’s recent business compliance checks, inspectors noted the majority of businesses were in compliance with most of the Public Health protocols. However, some businesses failed to ensure employees and patrons were appropriately distanced, patrons were wearing face coverings, and did not post their completed protocols for reopening. From October 25 through November 1, a total of 44 citations were issued to businesses including restaurants, gyms, hotels and places of worship for noncompliance with Health Officer Orders.  Since the end of August, a total of 260 citations have been issued.

 

The COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certification Program continues to be available for business owners and employees in Los Angeles County. The program allows employers and employees to learn about COVID-19 business protocols and infection control requirements and to self-certify that they are fully implementing the protocols. To date, 5,099 employers and 4,414 employees have completed the training.

 

“I send my deepest condolences to the families and friends experiencing the sorrow of losing of a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “It is promising to hear the news of COVID-19 vaccine possibilities in the near future.  However, we cannot wait for a vaccine to slow the spread of COVID-19 in L.A. County.  Every person needs to make personal decisions each day to use the tools we know work.  I ask that you encourage your family and friends to stay the course. The power to prevent more cases, hospitalizations and deaths is within all of us.”  

 

As flu season approaches, COVID-19 continues to circulate at high rates throughout L.A. County.  It is critically important to be protected from influenza by getting immunized for flu. Flu immunizations are safe and provide protection against the harmful effects of influenza and can also help keep people out of the hospital freeing up critical hospital resources. As we begin to see increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and considering the toll COVID-19 has had on our communities and our healthcare system, now more than ever it is important to be protected from influenza.

 

Everyone 6 months and older should be immunized against flu. Anyone can get flu (even healthy people), but people at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications include: people 65 years and older, pregnant women, children younger than 5 years and people with chronic medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, or HIV).

 

To get immunized for flu, contact your doctor, or visit a pharmacy or a flu immunization clinic, where both walk-up and drive-thru service is available. To find a low-cost, or free, immunization, call 2-1-1 or go to www.PreventFluLA.com. For a list of clinics and schedule that offer a no-cost flu immunization, visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Of the 25 new deaths reported today, eight people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and one person who died was between that ages of 30 and 49 years old.  Twenty-one people who died had underlying health conditions including seven people over the age of 80, eight people

between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and six people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Upon further investigation, 67 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 6,789 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 52% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 14% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

 

Testing results are available for more than 3,282,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. 

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

325876

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

309153

 

— Long Beach

13770

 

— Pasadena

2953

 

Deaths

7200

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

6810

 

— Long Beach

261

 

— Pasadena

129

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

5505

 

– 5 to 11

11865

 

– 12 to 17

14645

 

– 18 to 29

76903

 

– 30 to 49

105610

 

– 50 to 64

59141

 

– 65 to 79

23311

 

–  over 80

10222

 

–  Under Investigation

1951

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

156140

 

–  Male

149349

 

–  Other

169

 

–  Under Investigation

3495

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

292

 

–  Asian

9799

 

–  Black

9481

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

121097

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

886

 

–  White

26892

 

–  Other

30999

 

–  Under Investigation

109707

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

25634

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

16

 

–  Asian

964

 

–  Black

649

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

3507

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

20

 

–  White

1593

 

–  Other

40

 

–  Under Investigation

21

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

233

1116

City of Alhambra

1514

1746

City of Arcadia

636

1101

City of Artesia

435

2590

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1835

3667

City of Baldwin Park

3580

4663

City of Bell

1873

5155

City of Bell Gardens

2369

5500

City of Bellflower

2836

3648

City of Beverly Hills

812

2352

City of Bradbury

21

1964

City of Burbank

2099

1958

City of Calabasas

344

1414

City of Carson

2181

2324

City of Cerritos

688

1374

City of Claremont

505

1384

City of Commerce*

696

5326

City of Compton

4726

4731

City of Covina

1680

3426

City of Cudahy

1284

5274

City of Culver City

466

1169

City of Diamond Bar

717

1247

City of Downey

4952

4334

City of Duarte

656

2980

City of El Monte

5206

4439

City of El Segundo

158

941

City of Gardena

1408

2297

City of Glendale

4991

2417

City of Glendora

1415

2682

City of Hawaiian Gardens

596

4061

City of Hawthorne

2301

2592

City of Hermosa Beach

283

1439

City of Hidden Hills

21

1111

City of Huntington Park

3376

5675

City of Industry

55

12586

City of Inglewood

3413

3005

City of Irwindale

82

5620

City of La Canada Flintridge

214

1034

City of La Habra Heights

65

1192

City of La Mirada

1020

2056

City of La Puente

1840

4521

City of La Verne

622

1869

City of Lakewood

1548

1926

City of Lancaster*

4866

3012

City of Lawndale

790

2350

City of Lomita

286

1380

City of Lynwood*

3857

5353

City of Malibu

123

949

City of Manhattan Beach

449

1247

City of Maywood

1657

5908

City of Monrovia

924

2381

City of Montebello

2802

4353

City of Monterey Park

1106

1776

City of Norwalk

4053

3766

City of Palmdale

5810

3655

City of Palos Verdes Estates

118

873

City of Paramount

2816

5027

City of Pico Rivera

2936

4567

City of Pomona

6713

4305

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

367

859

City of Redondo Beach

706

1028

City of Rolling Hills

12

619

City of Rolling Hills Estates

53

653

City of Rosemead

1035

1870

City of San Dimas*

678

1964

City of San Fernando

1246

5063

City of San Gabriel

752

1836

City of San Marino

101

761

City of Santa Clarita

4852

2201

City of Santa Fe Springs

672

3659

City of Santa Monica

1125

1217

City of Sierra Madre

96

874

City of Signal Hill

338

2865

City of South El Monte

985

4716

City of South Gate

5246

5345

City of South Pasadena

334

1282

City of Temple City

605

1660

City of Torrance

1671

1119

City of Vernon

16

7656

City of Walnut

364

1192

City of West Covina

3476

3212

City of West Hollywood

735

1989

City of Westlake Village

45

538

City of Whittier

2799

3201

Los Angeles

133594

3303

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

328

3999

Los Angeles – Alsace

444

3568

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

82

3277

Los Angeles – Arleta

1891

5502

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

317

2161

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

737

2368

Los Angeles – Bel Air

111

1317

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

166

1325

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

206

1564

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

5064

5828

Los Angeles – Brentwood

384

1241

Los Angeles – Brookside

5

861

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

157

2205

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

2484

3805

Los Angeles – Carthay

269

1873

Los Angeles – Central

2449

6281

Los Angeles – Century City

158

1235

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1698

5029

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

851

2296

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

106

1156

Los Angeles – Chinatown

161

2007

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

369

2536

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

422

2785

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

368

2661

Los Angeles – Crestview

225

1979

Los Angeles – Del Rey

444

1483

Los Angeles – Downtown*

972

3534

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

831

2099

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

768

2622

Los Angeles – Echo Park

336

2357

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1534

3669

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

119

2083

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

330

3245

Los Angeles – Encino

873

1933

Los Angeles – Exposition

83

2495

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1602

3567

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

45

1250

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

372

4266

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2693

5676

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

854

2702

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

303

2815

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1575

2707

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

1073

4990

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

297

1743

Los Angeles – Harbor City

583

2006

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

1169

2681

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

36

1494

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

629

3488

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1900

5009

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1361

2813

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

517

3727

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1516

2221

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

435

1478

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

950

3329

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

308

3815

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1378

2666

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

105

2303

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

1327

3144

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

683

5201

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

388

2547

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1274

3908

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

424

5283

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

633

2233

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

125

3990

Los Angeles – Longwood

137

3183

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

279

1291

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

241

2823

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

33

1056

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

408

961

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

48

1101

Los Angeles – Melrose

2289

2946

Los Angeles – Mid-city

313

2083

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

236

1312

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

1133

4697

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

661

2738

Los Angeles – North Hills

2359

3831

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

5090

3361

Los Angeles – Northridge

1844

2642

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

176

827

Los Angeles – Pacoima

4534

5890

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

37

962

Los Angeles – Palms

628

1431

Los Angeles – Panorama City

3762

4999

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

149

1097

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

2015

4816

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

34

1064

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

164

1498

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

512

1439

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

106

1616

Los Angeles – Regent Square

34

1223

Los Angeles – Reseda

2892

3775

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

160

3451

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

49

1159

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

2224

2850

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

94

2116

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1451

1663

Los Angeles – Silverlake

771

1749

Los Angeles – South Carthay

147

1387

Los Angeles – South Park

2335

6151

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

159

3469

Los Angeles – Studio City

319

1422

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

2256

4299

Los Angeles – Sunland

587

2876

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

4248

5155

Los Angeles – Tarzana

907

2938

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1403

3554

Los Angeles – Thai Town

245

2498

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

133

1528

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

28

2144

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

28

1507

Los Angeles – Tujunga

718

2582

Los Angeles – University Hills

71

2071

Los Angeles – University Park

1305

4753

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

889

2962

Los Angeles – Valley Village

617

2496

Los Angeles – Van Nuys*

3895

4179

Los Angeles – Venice

401

1183

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

790

4593

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

390

5093

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

2174

5278

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

3452

6639

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

239

2846

Los Angeles – View Heights

59

1597

Los Angeles – Watts

2233

5233

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

152

3093

Los Angeles – West Adams

1046

3786

Los Angeles – West Hills

717

1768

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

601

1597

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2739

5106

Los Angeles – Westchester

535

1037

Los Angeles – Westlake

2696

4542

Los Angeles – Westwood

560

1035

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2708

7495

Los Angeles – Wilmington

2061

3649

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1347

2685

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1692

3267

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

1268

1863

Unincorporated – Acton

92

1154

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

46

1106

Unincorporated – Altadena

825

1891

Unincorporated – Anaverde

21

1393

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

6

482

Unincorporated – Arcadia

114

1428

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1790

4218

Unincorporated – Athens Village

283

5779

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

337

4974

Unincorporated – Azusa

613

3850

Unincorporated – Bassett

760

5129

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

10

932

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

181

2342

Unincorporated – Castaic*

2231

8205

Unincorporated – Cerritos

25

4259

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

25

3561

Unincorporated – Covina

556

3306

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

405

3081

Unincorporated – Del Aire

81

1844

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

29

1201

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

72

2888

Unincorporated – Duarte

183

4133

Unincorporated – East Covina

7

2128

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

136

2570

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

2

1754

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

7530

6011

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

101

1577

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

745

4867

Unincorporated – East Whittier

112

2111

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

188

2139

Unincorporated – El Monte

7

4828

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

9

542

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

4025

6221

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

15

2273

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

1282

2292

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

69

2745

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

8

729

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

50

3541

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

266

1343

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

9

1331

Unincorporated – La Rambla

81

3904

Unincorporated – La Verne*

42

2059

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

119

1683

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

8

1198

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

371

2855

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

30

1826

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

820

3638

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

23

1314

Unincorporated – Littlerock

100

2487

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

22

1696

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

115

3222

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

95

1009

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

90

2319

Unincorporated – Newhall

30

13636

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

28

2337

Unincorporated – North Whittier

258

3086

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

439

1826

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

25

2969

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

5

805

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

27

1380

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

39

6300

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

18

929

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

251

1945

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

90

3382

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

20

2148

Unincorporated – Rosewood

39

3033

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

39

3269

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

130

3868

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

841

1648

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

2

233

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

960

4748

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

11

541

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

7

2273

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

29

10861

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

152

816

Unincorporated – Saugus

40

25806

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

12

3371

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

106

5905

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

222

2509

Unincorporated – South Whittier

2247

3794

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

17

2177

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

225

1073

Unincorporated – Sun Village

209

3463

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

61

4707

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

19

1146

Unincorporated – Val Verde

110

3324

Unincorporated – Valencia

53

1725

Unincorporated – Valinda

988

4227

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

181

1556

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

830

5142

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

8

529

Unincorporated – West Carson

506

2291

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

45

4727

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

465

4728

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

24

1766

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

1188

4412

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

12

923

Unincorporated – Westhills

10

1192

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

77

2091

Unincorporated – Whittier

77

2035

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

3

25000

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1657

4746

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

146

2422

–  Under Investigation

4303

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 67 cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

