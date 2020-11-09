La Mirada’s Neighborhood Life Church Continues to Serve

VOLUNTEERS take a break after unloading over 1,000 boxes of food to be distributed to area residents hard hit by the pandemic, food was donated by Gospel Centered Churches of La Mirada and the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District.

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF • November 8, 2020

Neighborhood Life Church continues to reach out to the residents of La Mirada and surrounding cities.

The past two months, although still under state mandates, Pastor David Newman has been busier than ever. Together with the Gospel Centered Churches of La Mirada and with the assistance of the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District, school supplies were delivered to over 50 students in need.

Along with dozens of volunteers, local churches and neighbors, NLC has been able to serve and deliver over 1,000 boxes of fresh produce to residents in the cities of La Mirada and Whittier.

“I am challenged by R.C. Sproul’s words,” said Pastor Dave, “it is one thing to believe in God, it is another to believe God.’”

“In other words, are we modeling for our friends and family who are frightened right now by the ‘corona-apocalypse’ and the uncertainty of the general election?”

“What does it mean to live like God is in the room?” said Neman, “ are you somewhere in a corner in a frightened, panic driven island to yourself, hoarding more than you can keep in cupboards, or are you reaching out to help your neighbor?”

If you are interested in helping out or would like more details, please email Pastor Dave at [email protected] or send a text to (562) 359-7945.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments