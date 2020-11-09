DNA Salon to Hold Third Annual Diapers & Dreft Campaign Benefitting Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence

NOVEMBER 9, 2020

Alisa Macias, co-founder and owner of DNA Salon, announced the return of the very popular Diapers and Dreft Campaign to benefit the families who live in Su Casa’s Domestic Violence Shelter.

Each year, DNA Salon Co. conducts a holiday campaign for Su Casa by collecting diapers of all sizes and Dreft baby laundry soap to supplement the needs of Su Casa’s clients. Su Casa is a local nonprofit community-based organization that provides shelter and supportive services for families fleeing from domestic violence. Many of the families who turn to Su Casa for assistance arrive with only the clothes on their backs, making this diaper drive even more meaningful. “Last year alone, DNA’s clients donated over 4,950 diapers, 630 baby wipes, and 2,000 loads of laundry,” said Su Casa’s director of development Dean Lockwood.

“It has always been part of the core values of DNA Salon to be active in the community and assist those less fortunate,” added Alisa Macias, owner of DNA Salon. “Whether it is providing diapers for the domestic violence shelter or shampoo and soap for the homeless, our clients care.”

The campaign collections begin November 18th, and will continue through the end of the year. Diapers of all sizes and Dreft Baby Laundry Detergent, or financial contributions, can be dropped off during regular business hours at DNA Salon Co, 5466 Woodruff Avenue in Lakewood. “We are asking that all of our Diapers and Dreft donors remember to use the same COVID_19 health precautions that we ask our clients to use. Everyone coming to DNA Salon is required to wear a mask, have their temperature taken before entering the salon and practice social distancing. It’s safety first and foremost,” added Macias.

For more information, please call DNA Salon at (562) 804-4440 or visit dansalonconnect.com and click on the Give a Damn page.

