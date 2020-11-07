Driver in custody after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash in Bell

November 6, 2020

Officers took the driver of a stolen vehicle involved in a pursuit Friday night into custody after the chase ended in a crash in Bell.

The white car drove through a busy intersection, squeezing in between two other vehicles at one point to evade authorities, and crashed multiple times throughout the pursuit. The driver was taken away in handcuffs at 9:35 p.m.

Just three minutes earlier, the car had slammed into a freeway center divider, and the driver ran out of the vehicle and down a stretch of the freeway. They ran into a patch of grass on the side of the highway, where officers came and surrounded them.

Sky5 was overhead as the car crashed multiple times during the chase, driving away heavily damaged with its front hood hanging off.

