Youth Center Hopes to Regain Losses Due to COVID With Holiday Tree Lot Fundraiser

Pictured are high school volunteers who helped The Youth Center in Los Alamitos sell trees at their annual major fundraiser last year. This year’s tree lot open Nov. 28 at Ganahl Lumber’s parking lot in Los Alamitos and is set to help sustain the award-winning nonprofit in the year to come.

By Laurie Hanson • November 5, 2020

Its’ been a difficult year for The Youth Center in Los Alamitos. Their largest fundraising events and programs were cancelled or drastically reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the coming holiday season, the award-winning nonprofit hopes to recoup some of their losses. Their 22nd annual Christmas tree lot is opening Nov. 28 at Ganahl Lumber’s parking in Los Alamitos.

“The proceeds fund scholarships for our programs which enable children to attend the various activities we offer,” Executive Director Lina Lumme said. “Last year, more than 100 families received scholarships from tree lot proceeds alone.”

Selecting a tree from The Youth Center is a tradition for many, with supporters knowing their purchases directly benefit After School Programs including RASCALS, the Music Program, Leadership Academy, “Every 15 Minutes” youth drunk driving determent program, and summer camp programs. Local schools, Los Alamitos High School baseball, basketball and marching bands also benefit as well.

More than 500 volunteers are needed at the tree lot and can be as young as 14 years old (without a parent). A mandatory virtual volunteer orientation will be held on Nov. 24. The lot located at 10742 Los Alamitos Boulevard in Los Alamitos is open weekdays noon to 9 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until trees sell out. Social distancing and masks are required for all onsite.

“There’s nothing like being around the wonderful scent of pine while helping families find the perfect tree,” Lumme said. “Ninety-nine percent of those assisting with the tree lot are volunteers.”

Different tree types sold are Nobles, Nordman Firs, and Douglas Fir. One of the best sellers known for longevity are the popular Nobles, while the Nordman Firs are known for their bluish-green color and strong branches. The most affordable known also for longevity are the Douglas Firs. All arrive from Oregon twice a week and are freshly re-cut on-site. Delivery is available within 30 miles for a modest fee. Wreaths, small trees (under 3’), garland, stands, tree preservatives, bags, and holiday knickknacks are available.

The Youth Center is grateful and honored to have community partnerships and acknowledges their critical importance in both the nonprofit’s current and future success. They wish to thank all volunteers and this year’s sponsors including Ganahl Lumber, Applegate Plumbing, Davison & Moore Commercial Flooring, Ahlstrom & Baker CPAs, Edward Jones, Monat, Daniel D. Wicorek D.D.S.

Since 1952, The Youth Center’s mission has been to transform children’s lives one family at a time through collaborative social, educational, and recreational programs. For additional information about The Youth Center or to make a year-end donation, please call 562-493-4043 or visit online at www.TheYouthCenter.org.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments