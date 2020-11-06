GOOD RIDDANCE: Jackie Lacey Concedes L.A. County District Attorney Seat

November 6, 2020

Los Angeles County’s first Black district attorney Jackie Lacey on Friday morning conceded to progressive challenger George Gascón after a bitter race focused on criminal justice reform.

She thanked her family, her husband and colleagues.

Yes thank you for pulling a gun hubby.

In her four years in office, Lacey never investigated rampant corruption exposed by this newspaper in East Los Angeles, many of the articles had readers asking “where is Lacey.”